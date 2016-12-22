15 beautiful and economical kitchens to see before building your own

A kitchen needs to be warm and friendly as it’s a place where the family bonds over cooking and conversation. It should have a nice ambiance where one enjoys satiating hunger or finding inspiration to try out new recipes. Ideally, a kitchen must be practical, but it also needs to be economical, besides reflecting the personality of the homeowner.

While there are a thousand ways to design a kitchen, not every alternative is affordable. It’s popular belief that it’s impossible to build a kitchen economically. We are here to prove otherwise with this ideabook that features 15 professionally designed kitchens that are attractive and relatively cheap.