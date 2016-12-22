Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful and economical kitchens to see before building your own

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Classic style kitchen
A kitchen needs to be warm and friendly as it’s a place where the family bonds over cooking and conversation.  It should have a nice ambiance where one enjoys satiating hunger or finding inspiration to try out new recipes. Ideally, a kitchen must be practical, but it also needs to be economical, besides reflecting the personality of the homeowner.

While there are a thousand ways to design a kitchen, not every alternative is affordable. It’s popular belief that it’s impossible to build a kitchen economically. We are here to prove otherwise with this ideabook that features 15 professionally designed kitchens that are attractive and relatively cheap.

​1. Modular cabinets

Vivienda | EJECUCIÓN DE OBRA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern kitchen
G7 Grupo Creativo

You can find modular kitchens in a range of prices. The cheapest alternatives are made of plywood with a laminate coating. The advantage of using modular furniture is that you can build as you go along by initially fixing the pieces that are essential and within your budget and subsequently adding other units part by part. Modular kitchens come in a variety of colours and finishes so you can get one to match your style.

2. Cheap materials

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern kitchen Plywood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

If you want to keep the costs low with a D-I-Y kitchen, building your kitchen with pine and laminated wood is the best option. Pine comes in several types – some expensive and others affordable. As can be seen in this kitchen, pine brings a modern look to the kitchen. It’s versatile and can be used for cabinet doors and drawers, as well as shelves.

3. Minimalist

Villa aan de Costa Brava, Hamers Arquitectura Hamers Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Hamers Arquitectura

Designing a simple space not only gives the kitchen a minimalist look, but it also keeps the room sleek and sophisticated with sufficient storage to keep the clutter out of sight. Although some might find the grey tones boring, it can look lovely. In this kitchen, high cabinets are done away with and in their place windows invite in natural light onto the counter and sink.

4. Simple solutions

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

You can save on costs with small things such as doing away with handles for cabinet doors and drawers. While it might seem like it would make it difficult to open the drawers and cabinets, actually, it has a slot where a finger can be placed to pull open. Similar simple solutions can bring a big reduction in the final costs.

5. Durable countertops

Residência VM, Cristiane Bergesch Arquitetura e Interiores Cristiane Bergesch Arquitetura e Interiores Modern
Cristiane Bergesch Arquitetura e Interiores

While planning the kitchen, use elements that are resistant and durable to save costs in the long run. For counters, marble and granite are the best material as they are resistant to wear and tear, moisture and heat.

6. Simple but original

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Mediterranean style kitchen
Helô Marques Associados

Kitchens should be easy to clean as well as attractive. Tiles are a perfect material for the walls as you can use a combination of colours to make it special, like in this kitchen, which uses a light blue and white palette for a refreshing feel.


7. Personal décor

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

The addition of accessories that reflect your style brings a personal touch to the kitchen design. You can display tools or jars in colours of your choice to add personality to the kitchen.

8. Neutral tones and modern design

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

While you will find a range of materials and finishes for your cabinets and counters, choosing neutral shades and straight lined design keeps the cost low, besides adding a modern look to the kitchen.

9. Decorative detailing

Apartamento Menino Deus, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern kitchen
INOVA Arquitetura

A simple solution is all it takes to give a boost to the décor of the kitchen and to make it a cheerful and inspiring space. Applying bright paint to a small section of the wall to create a striking background for the spice rack adds a unique element in this one.

​10. White and minimalist

Lysia Street, S&Y Architects S&Y Architects Modern kitchen
S&amp;Y Architects

Lysia Street

Contrary to what you might imagine, an all-white kitchen looks lovely even without decoration. This minimalist kitchen is chic and stylish.

11. Creative touches in the décor

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Old furniture from an antique shop can be given a revamp to add an economical and eye-catching feature to the kitchen. The repainted purple cabinet in this kitchen adds a stunning element to the room.

12. D-I-Y all the way

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Of course, you can dive in and use your creativity to assemble your kitchen with eclectic elements that come together to create a charming space that reflects your style.

​13. Bright colours

Cucine & Soggiorni, Architetti di Casa Architetti di Casa Modern kitchen
Architetti di Casa

Another easy solution for transforming a kitchen is to apply bright and unusual colours on the cabinets or walls. Create a stunning contrast by mixing them with white or pastel shades.

14. Practical features

Cuisine , My First Cabane My First Cabane Classic style kitchen
My First Cabane

While designing the kitchen, add elements that don’t cost too much but provide workspace and storage. The central island in this kitchen not only serves as a partition but also as a workbench and storage area.

​15. Open organization

Le contemporain épouse l’ancien, mllm mllm Eclectic style kitchen
mllm

You can stack or hang utensils in the open to add a bare and bright feel to the kitchen. A metal bar with hooks is perfect for displaying pots and pans. Add hooks to hang ladles and spoons.

See Dynamic kitchen ideas for more tips.

17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful!
Which of these budget tips will you use for your kitchen? Respond in the comments.


