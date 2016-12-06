Your browser is out-of-date.

12 images for economical remodeling of your kitchen

carvallo (cocina moderna), N.Muebles Diseños Limitada N.Muebles Diseños Limitada Minimalist kitchen Chipboard
Are you planning to remodel your kitchen but don’t want to spend all the savings for it? Renewing your kitchen does not mean a huge hole in the pocket. Today there are many economical, modern, easy to install and maintain options available to choose from. Did you know that now you can have the kitchen furniture made of melanin? It consists of chipboard covered with paper or light laminates.

To inspire you to remodel your kitchen on low budget, we share with you 12 inspiring images of a beautiful kitchen. The front doors drawers and visible sides are made of colored melamine of 18 mm x 2 mm thickness with PVC edges.

If you like it for your home, share it with your friends!

