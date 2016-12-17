The economically stylish 1300 sqft home

Prefab houses are fast gaining popularity in today’s world. With a very compact and convenient structure that too built at a cost lower than traditionally built buildings, prefab houses offer a modern and sustainable home for everyone. In addition to the above features, the substantial reduction in construction time of the prefabricated house makes it suitable for people who want to build their homes in a short span of time.
Today we will take a tour of a small and beautiful prefabricated house. It has a simple exterior but once you enter the door, you will be stunned by its elegant and chic interior. If you are planning to experiment with this new type of housing, then let us visit the house together!
Warm and luxurious screen greets you in the living room Neutral color on the walls, ceilings and tiles, in combination with a gray carpet and L-shaped dark sofa has successfully created a stylish look.
Without much extra decoration this living room is simple, elegant and low on cost too.
Just look at this small home. The intelligent use of white color on the entrance walls and ceilings make the home looks spacious and bigger than it actually is.
This space is mainly designed using natural elements and neutral color materials. Beige tiles bring a warm feeling. Wooden staircases with steel railings are in stark contrast but are also very modern at the same time.
This picture shows the stylish way of utilizing the space where all the three- the dining room kitchen and living room, beautifully coexist in the same open area. Elegant lighting, wooden tables and white seats are creating a relaxed space for family meals. The French windows right next to the dining table brings in lots of light, air and brightness to the room.
Finally, let's enter the bathroom of the house. The biggest highlight here is definitely the luxurious bathtub and the sink. The LED back-light around the mirror installed above the sink looks elegant and brings in the style element and gives a unique personality to the bathroom. It makes the task of parents easier, as a spacious bathroom is ideal for children to enjoy their bath.
Although this prefabricated house is quite small and cost-effective, yet its designs have thoughtfully considered the comforts of people who will reside here.
In a simple suburb, this prefabricated house will definitely evoke a sense of nostalgia. Its simple look is spreading the warmth. After a long day the residents will surely look forward to return to the comfort of the home. The total living space of the house is small and is just sufficient for a family. But once you enter the house, you will find how well the designers have worked here and have made the best use of each and every corner of the house.