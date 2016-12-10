A luxurious house for a big family in New Delhi

Welcome to the Pandhi’s residence in New Delhi, where both traditional and modern design and decor elements have been combined for a unique and luxurious look. The house comes with a grand living area, a stylish entertainment zone, an elegant dining space, a very modern kitchen and artistic bedrooms. Rendered by the designers at Hands on Design, the rooms in this home have been kept minimalistic and neat yet vibrant. Decorative screens and partitions are a special feature of the interiors, while aesthetic lighting and marble floors boost the luxury quotient.
A contemporary sectional in beige offers cosy seating in the entertainment zone, while colourful cushions add life here. The marble-top coffee table is very trendy, and so is the mirror under the staircase. Note how the carving on the partition screen appears along the length of the glass balustrade of the staircase too. A single artwork depicting the Buddha’s serene face adds charm to the stylish staircase.
The living area is expansive and sophisticated, with its sleek sofas, gorgeous cushions, and gleaming black low-lying coffee tables with golden legs. Sober and neutral hues rule this space, while a beautifully carved gold and glass screen separates it from the entertainment zone.
From here, you can see how the den leads to the kitchen, which features the same gold and glass panels we saw before for subtle privacy. The wall devoted to the TV unit is clad in brown marble for an earthy look.
The dining area comprises of a long wooden table with solid legs and sleek, high-backed chairs in dark brown and tan. The upholstery looks very rich and cosy, while a long mirror above the sideboard adds a hint of glamour here.
The U-shaped layout of the modular kitchen allows you to move freely while accomplishing chores. Light-hued wood has been combined with glossy black for creating storage cabinets, while the handles have been kept minimal. Bright lights make this a very convenient and inviting space.
Dark wooden furniture, patterned bedding, rich colours and bright lighting make this bedroom a pleasure to explore. The backlit headboard has geometrical patterns all over it, while the plush sofa comes with a stylish screen in the background. The vibrant painting adds colour to this space.
Red cushions and framed artworks add a dash of boldness to the creamy bedding and dark wooden furniture here. The sofa and coffee table look charmingly traditional, while the screen behind is delicately printed to spice up the white wall.
This simple yet beautiful bedroom makes use of colourful cushions and throws to brighten up the serious-looking furniture. The lamp adds a pinch of yellow too, while the window screen looks very arty. The in-built closet comes with a narrow strip of mirror to help you get dressed.
Beautiful patterns dominate the window screen, the bedspread, as well as the translucent closet doors. Red, maroon and black cushions add life to the furniture here, while slim artworks jazz up the wall.
Beige-hued marble, soothing lights and elegant wooden furniture make this bathroom a luxurious spot for rejuvenation. The trendy sink sits on a marble-top table, while the space underneath can be used to house waste bins and laundry baskets.
The wall-mounted ultramodern WC contrasts the walls nicely, while a sleek ledge above it holds some essentials. Sliding glass doors for the shower nook look truly classy.
