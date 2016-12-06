10 Distinctive designs of mirrors for your bathroom

Mirror Mirror on the wall… Make my bathroom most stylish of them all!
The saying is enough to project the importance of mirrors in your bathrooms. Mirrors are uncrowned king of the bath area. It is not new to know that every bathroom deserves a mirror that is high on style and looks apt within the space. While most of the house owners fail to recognize the impact of these shiny reflecting surfaces, the truth has been revealed at homify. A particular style or shape or mirror can make or break the beauty of your bath area and therefore, today, we are going to have a look at different styles of mirrors you can buy. Remodel and complete the look with little efforts.
Round mirrors project an image of the sauna or massage centers usually. These mirrors must be installed in area where either lots of square-shaped items are present or the entire bath is as dramatic as this one.
Our Tip- You must buy a large sized round mirror and install it at little lower height than regular ones.
These are all time favorite in Indian bathrooms. Rectangular mirrors are an epitome of classiness and quality while depicting modernity within the four cuts. They reflect most of the part, unlike round mirrors and are highly functional for all size of bathrooms.
Our Tip- Choose a narrow but long shaped rectangular mirror and more than 1 person can use it at the same time to get ready.
Living alone or having more than one bathroom brings you the option to buy a small size square mirror for your bathroom. They are simple and bring a low profile look. If you have a small bathroom area, like the one shown here, then there is nothing more you will need.
Our Tip- Use some creative background or tiles behind the mirror to make it felt in the area.
Having a narrow space in bathroom makes it look clumsy and suffocating to many. Everyone wishes to get a feel of massage center or spa when they enter their bath area and thus, a possible solution to deal with the narrow and long bathroom designs is to use a mirror wall on one side that will reflect the other side, making it look voluminous than it actually is.
Our Tip- Instead of plain mirror wall, using cutouts will save you from getting cracks and long hours of cleaning.
A bathroom made within the glass panels is the latest invention and it has changed the way bathrooms were looked upon. You just need to dedicate a small area and use transparent glasses to create one. It will look like a big space due to transparency. Use shiny accessories inside the bathroom to create some magic.
Our Tip- You can use curtains to get your share of privacy in this rather exposing area.
Using a nice shape and beautiful mirror frame is the best deal, if you have a simple bathroom. It can become the focal point of this area and create a unique look with simplicity. Do not shy away from experimenting with colored frames or large sized mirrors.
Having monochromatic bathroom brings a lot of stress on designers on how they can create an edge and some differentiation in the area. Mirror and Sinks are the saving grace for such spaces. Dark backgrounds tend to elaborate the mirror at best and thus, you can try something like this.
Our Tip- Use low rising mirror and a light source right above it for best view of your body and face.
What about having a not so regular design in bathroom and get the cutting edge look completed with the mirror? As you can see here, neither the counter, not the floor style as well as mirror seem to settle for lines and shape and yet the bathroom is high on style.
Our Tip- Consult professionals before experimenting anything like this.
Having double vanity in the room? Not an issue! You can make a multiplicity of makeup inside your bathroom. Yes, you can use more of the mirrors in the bathroom together and you'll get a touch unconventional aesthetic.
Our Tip- Use two mirrors of same size side by side or else, there are mirror options that come joined and give complete look of two in one.
Mirrors of luxury and distinctive tire can be ideal for your bathroom but they require complete matching so as to be sure the shape of your frame mirrors, such as colors decors own bath or similar substantially to the other area. It should not look abnormal addition.
Our Tips- Get a wooden counter design and you can match any wooden frame with it. Else, use colored matching pots to that of frame in bathroom.
