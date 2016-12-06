Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Distinctive designs of mirrors for your bathroom

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Mirror Mirror on the wall… Make my bathroom most stylish of them all!

The saying is enough to project the importance of mirrors in your bathrooms. Mirrors are uncrowned king of the bath area. It is not new to know that every bathroom deserves a mirror that is high on style and looks apt within the space. While most of the house owners fail to recognize the impact of these shiny reflecting surfaces, the truth has been revealed at homify. A particular style or shape or mirror can make or break the beauty of your bath area and therefore, today, we are going to have a look at different styles of mirrors you can buy. Remodel and complete the look with little efforts.

1. Round Mirrors

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Round mirrors project an image of the sauna or massage centers usually. These mirrors must be installed in area where either lots of square-shaped items are present or the entire bath is as dramatic as this one. 

Our Tip- You must buy a large sized round mirror and install it at little lower height than regular ones.

2. Rectangular Mirrors

Contemporary Home design, Design House Design House Classic style bathroom Plant,Property,Building,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Ceiling fan,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Floor
Design House

Contemporary Home design

Design House
Design House
Design House

These are all time favorite in Indian bathrooms. Rectangular mirrors are an epitome of classiness and quality while depicting modernity within the four cuts. They reflect most of the part, unlike round mirrors and are highly functional for all size of bathrooms.

Our Tip- Choose a narrow but long shaped rectangular mirror and more than 1 person can use it at the same time to get ready.

3. Square Mirrors

Common Wash Basin ZEAL Arch Designs Modern bathroom Cabinetry,Tap,Sink,Countertop,Plumbing fixture,Furniture,Property,Drawer,Bathroom cabinet,Wood
ZEAL Arch Designs

Common Wash Basin

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Living alone or having more than one bathroom brings you the option to buy a small size square mirror for your bathroom. They are simple and bring a low profile look. If you have a small bathroom area, like the one shown here, then there is nothing more you will need.

Our Tip- Use some creative background or tiles behind the mirror to make it felt in the area. 

4. Mirror Play

K.G Evi Arnavutköy, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern bathroom
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Having a narrow space in bathroom makes it look clumsy and suffocating to many. Everyone wishes to get a feel of massage center or spa when they enter their bath area and thus, a possible solution to deal with the narrow and long bathroom designs is to use a mirror wall on one side that will reflect the other side, making it look voluminous than it actually is.

Our Tip- Instead of plain mirror wall, using cutouts will save you from getting cracks and long hours of cleaning.

5. Compact and Smart

Project of Rajguru Nagar, QBIX DESIGNS QBIX DESIGNS Modern bathroom Black
QBIX DESIGNS

Project of Rajguru Nagar

QBIX DESIGNS
QBIX DESIGNS
QBIX DESIGNS

A bathroom made within the glass panels is the latest invention and it has changed the way bathrooms were looked upon. You just need to dedicate a small area and use transparent glasses to create one. It will look like a big space due to transparency. Use shiny accessories inside the bathroom to create some magic.

Our Tip- You can use curtains to get your share of privacy in this rather exposing area. 

6. Elegant Mirror- Focal Point

homify Classic style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using a nice shape and beautiful mirror frame is the best deal, if you have a simple bathroom. It can become the focal point  of this area and create a unique look with simplicity. Do not shy away from experimenting with colored frames or large sized mirrors. 


7. Elegance at its Best

master bathroom A Mans Creation Modern bathroom
A Mans Creation

master bathroom

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

Having monochromatic bathroom brings a lot of stress on designers on how they can create an edge and some differentiation in the area. Mirror and Sinks are the saving grace for such spaces. Dark backgrounds tend to elaborate the mirror at best and thus, you can try something like this.

Our Tip- Use low rising mirror and a light source right above it for best view of your body and face. 

8. Deformed shapes are never out

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern bathroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

What about having a not so regular design in bathroom and get the cutting edge look completed with the mirror? As you can see here, neither the counter, not the floor style as well as mirror seem to settle for lines and shape and yet the bathroom is high on style.

Our Tip- Consult professionals before experimenting anything like this.

9. Multiple Mirror

Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

Having double vanity in the room? Not an issue! You can make a multiplicity of makeup inside your bathroom. Yes, you can use more of the mirrors in the bathroom together and you'll get a touch unconventional aesthetic.

Our Tip- Use two mirrors of same size side by side or else, there are mirror options that come joined and give complete look of two in one.

10. Luxurious matching

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bathroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Mirrors of luxury and distinctive tire can be ideal for your bathroom but they require complete matching so as to be sure the shape of your frame mirrors, such as colors decors own bath or similar substantially to the other area. It should not look abnormal addition.

Our Tips- Get a wooden counter design and you can match any wooden frame with it. Else, use colored matching pots to that of frame in bathroom.

Get more bathroom redecoration ideas from here.

A furnished and well planned house for the new smart cities in India
What are your plans?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks