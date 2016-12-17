A smart and modern house in Hyderabad

This double-storied Indian house is a tasteful and contemporary creation by the designers at Kuvio Home Studio. It is bright and welcoming on the outside, and smart and stylish on the inside. Sleek and trendy furniture, smart storage solutions, and random artistic touches make this residence appealing as well as comfy. Vibrant hues and creative decor will surprise you in the daughter’s bedroom.
The lofty home impresses with decorative maroon and mustard lines, while cream-coloured walls enhance its height. Grey stone tiles also add a rustic touch on the right. The white iron gates lead you to a spacious porch, while the “birds on wires” wall sticker in the upper storey balcony draws the eye upwards.
The creamy white walls of the porch get a dash of rustic beauty with the wooden door and windows, and the patch of grey stones. Square mirrors on the right hand side wall add a bit of glamour, while pretty potted plants lend freshness here. The diagonally placed wooden frame on the ceiling is also a trendy touch.
Delicate floral wallpaper, purple, black and white cushions, and sleek furniture make the living space cosy and charming. A slatted wooden partition separates the living area subtly from the entrance foyer, without hampering the openness and airiness of the interiors.
Gleaming white and burgundy hues combine to make the kitchen bold and smart. Smooth cabinets and drawers offer tons of storage space, while modern appliances encourage even novice chefs to whip up great dishes. The pendant lights have multicoloured cases and look gorgeous.
Grey, white and light wooden hues dominate the spacious master bedroom with its sleek furniture and lovely false ceiling. Numerous windows bring in sunlight here, while a slim wooden partition separates the sleeping area from the study. The wall is equipped with neat in-built shelves for storage needs.
The closets in the master bedroom are sleek, crafted from light-hued wood, and features dark strips for decorative appeal. A slim dressing unit with mirror has been accommodated between the two closets to help the parents get ready easily every day.
Splashes of pink add playfulness and feminine charm to the daughter’s bedroom, while the minimalistic storage units come in useful for organising miscellaneous items. A large flowering branch sticker adorns the cabinets and adds an artistic touch to the room.
Bubblegum pink wall-mounted cubbies and cabinets contrast the black wall in the daughter’s bedroom nicely. This is a fun study nook where everything can be organised neatly and close at hand. Don’t miss the exciting fan blades with cartoon characters painted all over them.
Eager to find more inspiration? Here’s another interesting story - A beautiful and furnished family home in Meerut.