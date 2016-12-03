Your browser is out-of-date.

36 Beautiful images of modern staircases at home

LEENA JHA
House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Duplex flattwo-story house or beautiful sprawling bungalows, what connects the different levels of the house together are the stairs. There are many forms of stairs made of different materials; we just have to figure out what compliments the room more and merges with the interior of the home. The inner stairs have now become an artful piece of furniture that can be of modular type for large houses or a spiral or helical for smaller ones.

We have picked up 36 beautiful designs of modern stairs in our photo collection just for you.

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

Villa LLL, Vincenzo Leggio Architetto Vincenzo Leggio Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vincenzo Leggio Architetto

Vincenzo Leggio Architetto
Vincenzo Leggio Architetto
Vincenzo Leggio Architetto

ATTICO #1, cristina mecatti interior design cristina mecatti interior design Modern living room
cristina mecatti interior design

cristina mecatti interior design
cristina mecatti interior design
cristina mecatti interior design

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Realizzazioni, Sergio Guastella STUDIO97 Sergio Guastella STUDIO97 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sergio Guastella STUDIO97

Realizzazioni

Sergio Guastella STUDIO97
Sergio Guastella STUDIO97
Sergio Guastella STUDIO97


House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

house studio: living workshop, francesco valentini architetto francesco valentini architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
francesco valentini architetto

house studio: living workshop

francesco valentini architetto
francesco valentini architetto
francesco valentini architetto

4 amici | 4 lofts, roberto murgia architetto roberto murgia architetto Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
roberto murgia architetto

roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 1, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

Loft BA, Buratti + Battiston Architects Buratti + Battiston Architects Corridor, hallway & stairs
Buratti + Battiston Architects

Buratti + Battiston Architects
Buratti + Battiston Architects
Buratti + Battiston Architects

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Casa MoDà, Architetti Baggio Architetti Baggio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Architetti Baggio

Architetti Baggio
Architetti Baggio
Architetti Baggio

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Ristrutturazione, HENMADE HENMADE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HENMADE

Ristrutturazione

HENMADE
HENMADE
HENMADE

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Casa in centro storico, Luca Mancini | Architetto Luca Mancini | Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Luca Mancini | Architetto

Luca Mancini | Architetto
Luca Mancini | Architetto
Luca Mancini | Architetto

Casa CM, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Casa M, monovolume architecture + design monovolume architecture + design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
monovolume architecture + design

monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design

Loft G, Pinoni + Lazzarini Pinoni + Lazzarini Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Pinoni + Lazzarini

Pinoni + Lazzarini
Pinoni + Lazzarini
Pinoni + Lazzarini

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
EXiT architetti associati

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

Luxury Home, Studio Ferlenda Studio Ferlenda Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Ferlenda

Studio Ferlenda
Studio Ferlenda
Studio Ferlenda

Lo Cascio 2006, Studio Romoli Architetti Studio Romoli Architetti Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Romoli Architetti

Studio Romoli Architetti
Studio Romoli Architetti
Studio Romoli Architetti

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Progetto, studio mamo studio mamo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studio mamo

Progetto

studio mamo
studio mamo
studio mamo

Casa Incorciata, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

casa in campagna, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

LOFT_09 - Ex Opificio della Tabaccaia dei Conti Guinigi da Lucca , Studio ARTIFEX Studio ARTIFEX Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio ARTIFEX

Studio ARTIFEX
Studio ARTIFEX
Studio ARTIFEX

Loft a Milano; zona Ripa Ticinese, Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi

Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi

A2 house, vps architetti vps architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
vps architetti

A2 house

vps architetti
vps architetti
vps architetti

Casa prefabbricata in legno su progetto - Bifamiliare, Bologna, Spazio Positivo Spazio Positivo Stairs Wood Wood effect
Spazio Positivo

Spazio Positivo
Spazio Positivo
Spazio Positivo

Fienile in Toscana, Studio Sarpi Studio Sarpi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Sarpi

Studio Sarpi
Studio Sarpi
Studio Sarpi

Casa LM, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Which of these staircase designs is your favourite?


