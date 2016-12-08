A colourful and traditional family home in Thane

The designers at Kaamya Design Studio bring you a very Indian home today, in Thane. Rendered for the Kulkarni family, the residence features ethnic designs and furniture for a traditional and cosy look. The owners wished to retain old furniture, so these were polished freshly to fit in with the new apartment. The upholstery was changed too, for a more vibrant and lively appeal. Reusing the old furniture helped the designers to keep the budget under control as well. Bright colours and modern finishing lend a contemporary feel to this ethnic home.
The dark entrance door comes with a Lord Ganesha artwork, which has been laser cut on a metal sheet with antique gold finish. It is a very auspicious touch according to the Indian culture, and the ring-like handle reminds us of ancient forts. The Lord Ganesha artwork also acts a viewing panel for the safety door.
Indian homes usually require you to open your shoes near the entrance so that the interiors stay clean and hygienic. And the sleek wooden cabinet here does a great job of organising shoes. The smaller cabinets and shelf attached with it look stylish too, and hold decor items with ease. A rounded white vase with bright orange flowers adds colour and freshness to this corner.
This semi-open partition offers privacy to the kitchen when you enter the home, and can be used from both sides. The shelves feature back-painted glass panels in various shades of blue and hold ethnic decorative pieces chosen carefully by Mrs. Kulkarni.
The living room of this apartment looks like an Indian “baithak” with its refurbished wooden low-lying furniture, colourful cushions and textured blue paint on the background wall. The seating is comfortable and inviting, while a beautiful earthen bowl holds rose-petals in water for a fresh feel.
The bed here has been finished in veneer, and features colourful bedding for a cheerful look. The textured green wall contrasts the dark furniture nicely, while the side table comes with drawers. The large wardrobe too is finished in veneer, and sports back-painted green glass panels for a decorative appearance.
One of the walls in the child’s bedroom features the barcode pattern in bright shades of pink, orange and yellow. The bedspread is also a beautiful reflection of this pattern, while the wall clock and cushions look playful.
Hope this ethnic, traditional, yet modern and bright home inspired you in many ways.