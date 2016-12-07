Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and furnished home for a family in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Are you ready to explore a fashionable and modern Indian home which looks like something you might dream about? Then this unique residence rendered by the designers at My Beautiful Life is a must see. Mostly done up in creamy shades of white, this residence wows with its smooth and glossy surfaces, beautiful furnishing, cosy textures, creative designs, and unique false ceilings. And after sunset, the brilliant and innovative lights are switched on to create a sensational atmosphere that is dreamy and magical. Come and take a closer look to get inspired.

Luxurious living

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

White, black and grey combine uniquely in the living space to make a stunning style statement. The lavish sofa, the rich rugs and throws, and the gleaming steel coffee table spell luxury in capital letters. Dashes of bright red appear here and there to add life to the space.

Magical evenings

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

After sunset, the unusual design on the false ceiling lights up and so do the other recessed lights. The entire living room is washed in a dreamy purple glow, with the red accents standing out boldly. A stylish swing on the right makes for casual seating or relaxation. The decorative ceiling installation on the left touches the floor and adds glamour to the setting.

Unique dining pleasure

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Glass, acrylic and steel come together to make the dining arrangement almost transparent and mind-blowing. Light passes freely through the furniture and makes the space bright and airy. Everything else is white, spotless and beautiful. The chandelier is a luxurious touch.

Dreamy transition

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room House,Building,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Material property,Wood,Plant,Plumbing fixture,Houseplant
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The recessed lights boost the style quotient in the dining space beautifully in the evenings. The red patterns on the floor and the bright red cabinet handles stand out interestingly.

Ultramodern bedroom

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Separated by a glass partition from the living area, this bedroom seems like a part of a spaceship. Done up completely in white, its smooth and glossy surfaces and large sunny window ensure brightness and comfort. The bed’s platform comes with concealed storage space, while furry cushions and throws offer cosiness here. The red pendant light is the only thing adding vibrancy to the room.

What a surprise!

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Bluish purple light fills the white and trendy bedroom after sunset, making it enchanting and exciting. The ceiling lights and the red lamp has turned this space into a party zone!


White, serene and bright

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Here’s another bedroom almost entirely done up in pristine white, with colourful cushions adding a bit of vibrancy. The gleaming floor and smooth walls reflect the sunlight generously, making the room appear spacious, bright and airy.

Fairytale luxury

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

The combination of soft pink and white, and a gorgeous canopy bed fill this bedroom with fairytale magic. The white closet is a luxurious piece with silver floral patterns all over it.

Cheerful and spacious

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

This spacious bedroom comes with sliding glass doors leading to a sunny balcony. Though white dominates this space, bright colours on the cushions, rug and the unusually textured sofa add liveliness. The bed’s platform conceals drawers and the wall-mounted TV saves on floor area.

Trendy bathroom

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern bathroom
Mybeautifulife

Dream

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

Subtle patterns on the wall and ceiling, a glamorous mirror, sleek fixtures and soothing lights make the bathroom an inviting and relaxing space. The sink is placed on chrome legs, under which there is a wicker basket for dirty laundry.

What a gorgeous and creative home right? For more inspiration, take another tour - A 3200 Sqft apartment in Hyderabad for the entire family.

12 ideas to improve your bathroom with a low budget
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks