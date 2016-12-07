A beautiful and furnished home for a family in Mumbai

Are you ready to explore a fashionable and modern Indian home which looks like something you might dream about? Then this unique residence rendered by the designers at My Beautiful Life is a must see. Mostly done up in creamy shades of white, this residence wows with its smooth and glossy surfaces, beautiful furnishing, cosy textures, creative designs, and unique false ceilings. And after sunset, the brilliant and innovative lights are switched on to create a sensational atmosphere that is dreamy and magical. Come and take a closer look to get inspired.
White, black and grey combine uniquely in the living space to make a stunning style statement. The lavish sofa, the rich rugs and throws, and the gleaming steel coffee table spell luxury in capital letters. Dashes of bright red appear here and there to add life to the space.
After sunset, the unusual design on the false ceiling lights up and so do the other recessed lights. The entire living room is washed in a dreamy purple glow, with the red accents standing out boldly. A stylish swing on the right makes for casual seating or relaxation. The decorative ceiling installation on the left touches the floor and adds glamour to the setting.
Glass, acrylic and steel come together to make the dining arrangement almost transparent and mind-blowing. Light passes freely through the furniture and makes the space bright and airy. Everything else is white, spotless and beautiful. The chandelier is a luxurious touch.
The recessed lights boost the style quotient in the dining space beautifully in the evenings. The red patterns on the floor and the bright red cabinet handles stand out interestingly.
Separated by a glass partition from the living area, this bedroom seems like a part of a spaceship. Done up completely in white, its smooth and glossy surfaces and large sunny window ensure brightness and comfort. The bed’s platform comes with concealed storage space, while furry cushions and throws offer cosiness here. The red pendant light is the only thing adding vibrancy to the room.
Bluish purple light fills the white and trendy bedroom after sunset, making it enchanting and exciting. The ceiling lights and the red lamp has turned this space into a party zone!
Here’s another bedroom almost entirely done up in pristine white, with colourful cushions adding a bit of vibrancy. The gleaming floor and smooth walls reflect the sunlight generously, making the room appear spacious, bright and airy.
The combination of soft pink and white, and a gorgeous canopy bed fill this bedroom with fairytale magic. The white closet is a luxurious piece with silver floral patterns all over it.
This spacious bedroom comes with sliding glass doors leading to a sunny balcony. Though white dominates this space, bright colours on the cushions, rug and the unusually textured sofa add liveliness. The bed’s platform conceals drawers and the wall-mounted TV saves on floor area.
Subtle patterns on the wall and ceiling, a glamorous mirror, sleek fixtures and soothing lights make the bathroom an inviting and relaxing space. The sink is placed on chrome legs, under which there is a wicker basket for dirty laundry.
