A beautiful and stylish family home in Kolkata

Loading admin actions …

This modern and beautiful residence belongs to Mr. Chowdhary and his family, and was rendered by the designers at Spaces and Design. Mostly, warm, neutral colours rule the interiors, with creative touches popping up randomly for visual interest. Soothing and stylish lighting and smart storage solutions add to the appeal of the home. Moreover, the children’s bedrooms are truly vibrant and playful.  So read on to know more about this Indian abode.

Sophisticated entrance

The entrance door is composed of light-hued wooden slats running down the middle and two darker panels on either side. A subtle pattern has been created along the length of the middle portion to give the door extra character. Dark in-built closets on the side offer storage room for shoes, umbrellas, bags and more.

Elegant interiors

Stylish false ceilings with soothing cove lights make the interiors cosy and inviting. Neutral and wooden tones rule the living and dining spaces, while the furniture is aesthetically pleasing. Indoor plants add a hint of freshness, while the striped floor looks unique.

Organic touches

The tall pedestal common washbasin is made from earthy looking stone, while wooden pellets create the wall decor piece. A vintage style planter filled with lush herbs adds organic charm to the space.

Vibrant bedroom

Pinks, yellows and browns come together in this simple yet charming bedroom for a cheerful atmosphere. The bed with its numerous cushions looks soft and inviting, and floral wall decor makes for a romantic touch. We especially admire the wooden frame that has been constructed around the large window, and is backlit as well.

Stylish storage

This sleek and smooth closet in another bedroom impressed us with its sober colour and gorgeous handles. Note how the storage system cleverly accommodates a niche for the TV too.

Ferrari world

Love for the racy world of Ferraris comes alive in this bedroom. Both the bed and the curtains are proof of that. Bold dashes of red, yellow, and black brighten up the space, while the closets with their decorative strips catch the eye too.

The world is here!

Another child’s bedroom has decided to embrace the entire world, and it shows in the unique decor of the closet. The bed is also a combination of lively colours like blue, yellow, and brown. The tall headboard is in different shades of grey and cushioned, so that the child can sit up and read comfortably.

Enjoyed exploring this elegant yet fun home? Take another tour here - A beautiful home for a happy family in Ghaziabad.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


