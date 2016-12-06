10 small (and not very expensive) ideas to expand your home

It happens to almost every home owner! After the house is built, although plans are made for future requirements, before you know it, you will need extra space, whether it’s to welcome a baby or for a home office that allows you the flexibility of working from home. Of course, you can always build a new house, but that’s an expensive proposition that few people can afford.
Adding an extension or an extra room is a simple and not-so-expensive design solution. We’ve put together 10 easy ideas that you can use if you are looking at expanding your home.
If your dining room is located next to the garden, extend the indoor space using lightweight material such as wood, glass and metal. It doesn’t involve much work. At the most, you might have to break down a wall to fix the new glass and iron windows that open out into the garden.
For a home with a large garden at the side, it’s easy to eat into a bit of the lawn space to build an additional study or bedroom. While you are at it, build a room at the ground level as well as the first floor to make the most of the extension.
Quite often, you realise the need for an extension only after you’ve lived in a house for a few years. Too much rain or sun can damage the open entrance to the home. Building a roof extension over the porch is a simple way to solve this problem.
If you need extra seating or a cosy room where you can enjoy the sunshine in winter, a glass and metal extension in the backyard will work well. It’s an affordable solution as you don’t require much masonry work. With a pull-out sofa bed and curtains, you can even convert it into a spare bedroom for guests.
For a home with a double height ceiling, the perfect solution for an additional room is to build a platform at the upper level and link it with a ladder. It’s an easy-to-implement extension, which is ideal for a small study or an extra bed.
You can create an informal seating area on a small terrace by covering the space with a pergola to provide shade. This is probably the quickest solution for an extension.
If you have a neglected rooftop that holds nothing other than a water tank, refurbish the area with a rooftop bar and some greenery – perfect for the extra space you need for house parties!
It’s always nice to enjoy your meals outdoors when the weather is pleasant. Build an extension from your dining room with deck flooring and a roof structure that blends with the rest of your home.
When you feel the need for easy access to a gym, you can build your own at home. It doesn’t require much work if you have a large family room or bedroom. Partition the area so you can place essential fitness equipment in a private corner.
If you want a home office away from the main house, how about a tiny standalone extension in the corner of the garden? You can get creative with the design to make it cosy and stunning. Take a look at the next image to see the modern and efficient interiors of this small innovative office extension.
See An ultra modern extension to get inspired by a beautiful home expansion.