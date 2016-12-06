Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small (and not very expensive) ideas to expand your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
1980s house extension, Phi Architects Phi Architects
It happens to almost every home owner! After the house is built, although plans are made for future requirements, before you know it, you will need extra space, whether it’s to welcome a baby or for a home office that allows you the flexibility of working from home. Of course, you can always build a new house, but that’s an expensive proposition that few people can afford.

Adding an extension or an extra room is a simple and not-so-expensive design solution. We’ve put together 10 easy ideas that you can use if you are looking at expanding your home.

​1. Dining room extension

Rear Extension Phi Architects
Phi Architects

Rear Extension

Phi Architects
Phi Architects
Phi Architects

If your dining room is located next to the garden, extend the indoor space using lightweight material such as wood, glass and metal. It doesn’t involve much work. At the most, you might have to break down a wall to fix the new glass and iron windows that open out into the garden.

2. A side extension

Reforma casa FM | Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, ReformArq - Casas, reformas y ampliaciones ReformArq - Casas, reformas y ampliaciones Classic style houses
ReformArq—Casas, reformas y ampliaciones

ReformArq - Casas, reformas y ampliaciones
ReformArq—Casas, reformas y ampliaciones
ReformArq - Casas, reformas y ampliaciones

For a home with a large garden at the side, it’s easy to eat into a bit of the lawn space to build an additional study or bedroom. While you are at it, build a room at the ground level as well as the first floor to make the most of the extension.

3. A cover for the porch

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Quite often, you realise the need for an extension only after you’ve lived in a house for a few years. Too much rain or sun can damage the open entrance to the home. Building a roof extension over the porch is a simple way to solve this problem.

4. Additional seating

Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern conservatory
Eco Wintergärten

Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten

If you need extra seating or a cosy room where you can enjoy the sunshine in winter, a glass and metal extension in the backyard will work well. It’s an affordable solution as you don’t require much masonry work. With a pull-out sofa bed and curtains, you can even convert it into a spare bedroom for guests.

5. A vertical extension

lucía, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
osb arquitectos

osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

For a home with a double height ceiling, the perfect solution for an additional room is to build a platform at the upper level and link it with a ladder. It’s an easy-to-implement extension, which is ideal for a small study or an extra bed.

6. Open air seating on the terrace

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

You can create an informal seating area on a small terrace by covering the space with a pergola to provide shade. This is probably the quickest solution for an extension.


7. Rooftop extension

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

If you have a neglected rooftop that holds nothing other than a water tank, refurbish the area with a rooftop bar and some greenery – perfect for the extra space you need for house parties!

8. Outdoor dining extension

Residencia privada Contadero, Windlock - soluciones sustentables Windlock - soluciones sustentables Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Windlock—soluciones sustentables

Windlock - soluciones sustentables
Windlock—soluciones sustentables
Windlock - soluciones sustentables

It’s always nice to enjoy your meals outdoors when the weather is pleasant. Build an extension from your dining room with deck flooring and a roof structure that blends with the rest of your home.

9. Stretching for a gym!

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Eclectic style gym
Bronx

Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

When you feel the need for easy access to a gym, you can build your own at home. It doesn’t require much work if you have a large family room or bedroom. Partition the area so you can place essential fitness equipment in a private corner.

​10. A cute little office

Archipod Demonstrator Pod Archipod Eclectic style study/office
Archipod

Archipod Demonstrator Pod

Archipod
Archipod
Archipod

If you want a home office away from the main house, how about a tiny standalone extension in the corner of the garden? You can get creative with the design to make it cosy and stunning. Take a look at the next image to see the modern and efficient interiors of this small innovative office extension.

Archipod Demonstrator Pod Archipod Eclectic style study/office
Archipod

Archipod Demonstrator Pod

Archipod
Archipod
Archipod

See An ultra modern extension to get inspired by a beautiful home expansion.

12 images for economical remodeling of your kitchen
Do you have any extension ideas to share with us? Mention them in the comments below.


