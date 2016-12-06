10 small (and not very expensive) ideas to expand your home

It happens to almost every home owner! After the house is built, although plans are made for future requirements, before you know it, you will need extra space, whether it’s to welcome a baby or for a home office that allows you the flexibility of working from home. Of course, you can always build a new house, but that’s an expensive proposition that few people can afford.

Adding an extension or an extra room is a simple and not-so-expensive design solution. We’ve put together 10 easy ideas that you can use if you are looking at expanding your home.