A beautiful and furnished home in Juhu, Mumbai

Today we will explore a large and luxurious residence in the popular Mumbai neighbourhood of Juhu. Rendered by the talented designers at My Beautiful Life, the house makes use of premium quality materials, customised decor elements, lavish furnishing and creative lighting for a gorgeous living experience. In-built storage solutions and the tasteful combination of bright and sober colours are some other notable aspects you should look out for.
The sleek entrance hall stands out because of the uniquely textured door, the sleek and smooth wall panels and the backlit panels which look like granite slabs. Soothing lights make for a dreamy ambiance.
Shiny shades of white and grey come together in this hallway to create an elegant look. The mirrors and the trendy lighting fixture have crystals along their frames to dazzle onlookers. The gleaming silvery door at the end also adds a glamorous touch here.
The unique and stunning ceiling installation resembles the world map, and is surely a conversation starter in the living room. Luxurious grey couches with black cushions offer cosy seating and contrast the smooth white floor.
Elegant tones of grey and white make this bright and spacious kitchen shine. Neat cabinets offer ample storage space and accommodate appliances in customised niches. The petal-like patterns on the cabinets liven up the grey and white palette, while the gorgeous lights boost the style quotient nicely.
Rendered in white and gold, the prayer nook looks very artistic and sophisticated. The pedestal as well as the back-panel of the temple is beautifully carved, and creates a luxurious seat for the deities. Large glass windows bring in lots of sunlight, keeping this space bright and warm.
This expansive and bright bedroom is mostly white, with pops of colour appearing here and there for visual interest. The platform holding the large and plush bed is creatively lit and glows magically in the dark. The earthy-hued rug contrasts the gleaming floor, while blue and brown glass flowers adorn the walls for a unique touch.
The unusual four-poster bed in this bedroom steals the show with its unique posts and headboard. Bold and patterned cushions and throws add colour to the white bed, and the chandelier adds a glamorous touch. The leather armchair and footstool offer a cosy spot for reading before bedtime.
Done up in vibrant colours and bold patterns, this bedroom looks extremely youthful and trendy. Gleaming wall panels feature uniquely shaped padding for backrest, while zigzagging black and white lines add life to the walls.
With large in-built closets on either side, the dressing room is a very practical yet stylish space. The closet doors feature decorative strips, painting and mirror for a fashionable atmosphere. But the icing on the cake is the unique steel tree-like stand which holds hats, bags or belts.
This elegant and modern bathroom combines black, white and grey for a timeless look. Sleek glass panels keep the shower and tub separate from the rest of the bathroom, while bright lights enhance the spacious feel here.
Luxury is the other name of this bathroom, with its elegant sink cabinet, the beautiful mirror, the fancy sink, and the closet with its painted doors. A tall mirror lends the illusion of extra space here.
Looking for more ideas? Take another tour - A beautiful house for the entire family in Faridabad.