23 Photos of a spectacular house with people from 3 generations

Designer Iara Kilaris has created a two-storey house in a land of 673.86 m² with 482.50 m² of built area. The house belongs to a couple of entrepreneurs who have three teenage children. They have chosen contemporary décor to do up the house and you can see a strong use of colours in a number of the house’s rooms – this is at the owner’s special request. The combination of contemporary style and organic, curved lines, both in the plaster work in the ceiling and furniture in this project’s exclusive design, is meant to impress and it does.

When you enter the house, a lobby with high ceilings greets you. A wooden panel covers the room walls where you will find a stunning dresser and stainless steel sculpture. The floor has a 3D mosaic effect, which is also integrated in the living and dining room. With beige sofas arranged asymmetrically, the living room is painted yellow and has a compatible TV as well as another beautiful stainless steel structure that is installed in the wall. With the central chandelier and mirror installed on one wall, the result is a refined look.

The dining room has a table and chairs to seat 12 guests. Designed by the owner of the house, the kitchen was made to look and feel like Grandma’s house and the farm without losing the contemporary vibe. The highlight of the room is the wall that has mosaic tile hydraulic in blue, red, yellow and green colours. The white stove, and cabinets and yellow refrigerator add a certain charm to this area of the house, which also has an oven covered with white tiles.

On the balcony, you will find comfy sofas placed for relaxation and contemplation next to the hut, which is made of grill inserts coated with silver and white. The bar is winding made with stainless steel and red silestone, giving you a modern and stylish place to sit down for a meal or a relaxing drink.

The staircase that leads to the second floor comes with a painted red wall, and when you arrive at the mezzanine, you will find another red wall that is impeccably decorated black and white images of various cities from across the world. The images are made on a panel with sinuous lines and curves.

A music study was created in the house for the musical instruments of one of the children who plays several. The study’s walls, ceiling and floor are coated with a rubber material with black, white and gray stripes.

Each of the four suites on the second reflects their owner’s personality. The oldest loves books, so the room has closed niches, vasados and a glass shelf so that the children’s books are always neatly organised and within reach. The theme for this space is set with white and wood. There is a head of a large panel in white lacquer as well as a wardrobe that comes with beautiful mirrored doors. A TV screen is also placed on a wall of the room, which also has a white bench for studies.

The second son is a huge fan of martial arts and likes blue, red and white colours. You will find these colours incorporated in stripes applied to cabinets with mirror doors, niches in the room’s circular walls as well as in the bath.

The third son’s room is decorated in shades of white, silver, black and wallpaper with silver stripes. A panel’s headboard is made into the ceiling and provides heat to this part of the house. There is also a bench study and TV panel. The room’s black and white stripes are also reproduced in the bathroom.

The design of the master suite has loads of colours. The bed has turquoise cushions. At the head of the bed, there is a two-sided mirror with pearl finish as well as a large mirror with amazing crystals that illuminate the wall. A TV screen with side niches helps in lighting up the space.

The bathroom is worthy of royalty and comes with two showers, two sinks, flowers, niches on the back wall with a mirror and niches in the wet bench. The designer used white and brown dithering. A small step goes up to an installed space included for massage, relaxation or reading, designed to make you feel like you are in the middle of a garden.