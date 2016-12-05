11 Beautiful ideas to paint the exterior walls of your house

A vast majority of modern homes are given neutral tones like black, white, grey and brown to make the façade impressive. These shades are preferred over others as they can withstand weather changes better than others without showing its ill-effects.

The grey façade of this modern house is enhanced when lights are lit along the walls at night displaying futuristic glow. In the daytime too this charming shade of grey makes the house look gentle and approachable instead of metallic and cold.