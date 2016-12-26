Your browser is out-of-date.

18 Guardrail Designs to Make your Staircase Look Fabulous

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Квартира в Баку в скандинавском стиле, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Some parts of our house are used every day, and yet, we don't give them as much attention as they deserve.  However, it is important to remember that for perfect home decor, it is necessary to focus on every inch of house. And one such place is the guardrails in our homes. Yes, they are incredibly functional, but that doesn't mean they cannot look good.

Today, our prime concern is to maintain the aesthetic value of the ladders. We will show you some magnificent guardrails that are bold and classic:

1. ​Simplicity and strength

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

There is no need of flashy and expensive materials for achieving an elegant staircase design, as proven by this subtle and sophisticated staircase .

2. ​A glass barrier

Klingkenberg, Frank Loor Architect Frank Loor Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frank Loor Architect

Frank Loor Architect
Frank Loor Architect
Frank Loor Architect

The glass guardrail here plays its role as a barrier and provides support as well and the height given to this glass elevates the aesthetic value miraculously.

3. ​Less is more

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You don’t always need a huge guardrail to garner attention and this house is the perfect example. Here you have some simple guardrail and it still manages to look stunning.

4. ​Floating stairs

VIVIENDA CON UNA SOLA FACHADA Y TRES MEDIANERAS, M2ARQUITECTURA M2ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
M2ARQUITECTURA

M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA

Once again an example of a full handrail, but the whole structure is made up of wood, giving an illusion of floating steps.

5. ​Geometry with style

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs White
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

The handrail of this staircase offers an elegant look with its geometric elements.

6. ​Ultra modern

Casa E | 08023 architects, Simon Garcia | arqfoto Simon Garcia | arqfoto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Casa E | 08023 architects

Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

When you want an ultra modern appearance for your home, this guardrail is one subtle option you can have.


7. ​Unique recognizer

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a fun look in your home, decorate the stairs with an irregular design in which colours are the ruling elements.

8. ​A magical design

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

A floating geometric shape has been used in this home to offer more magical feel.

9. ​A barrier

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vieyra Arquitectos

Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos

Those who love a certain artistic touch in their home, it is a strong and definite design to prefer.

​10. Wooden

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood has been the most commonly used material in the construction of a home and this minimalist guardrail design is one absolute example.

​11. The legend of the red thread

Residência Harmonia, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

The legend of the red thread says that twin souls are united by an unbreakable red thread  and the story has been reinterpreted in this home. So, connect your home with an unbreakable bond.

12. ​With a little light

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

A little magic and light can bring all the change, just like in this guardrail design. Add them directly to the banister or the stair steps beneath it.

13. ​Irregular design

INTERIORISMO DE CHALET 2, Ines Benavides Ines Benavides Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ines Benavides

Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides

Strange things are always fun and in this house, the quirky gold design has maintained the uniqueness.

14. ​Reduced to the maximum

Departamento, AT103 AT103 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
AT103

AT103
AT103
AT103

Create an illusion of more space with this minimalist design of the staircase. This guardrail has no grid at all and it looks perfectly complete.

15. ​A ladder camouflaged

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

It’s hard to guess that it’s a ladder. The striking and wide handrail design act as a breath taking piece of decoration in this house.

16. ​Strokes, strokes, and strokes

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Speaking of irregular design, here you have another vertical panel, which is the real artistic element of this house. And, if you want to add a more personal touch to this room, you can add initials as well as family names to the structure.

17. ​Vintage is the new modern

Квартира в Баку в скандинавском стиле, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

The vintage style has taken over the interior design with an ability to make over the room serenely. This welcoming environment is more of a quick escape from the busy life that we are forced to live.

18. ​A network to contain beauty

Wnętra domu jednorodzinnego , Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

A simple, elegant, and inexpensive solution is here to make your staircase a completely different space. Simply append a grid-shaped network as handrails to give greater security to the area.

And, if you want something fancier, try these decorations in your home.

Which one of these guardrail designs inspired you the most?


