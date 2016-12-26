The entrance path to your home – 6 ideas to make it nice!

Many houses have an entrance path leading into them, which not only provides access but also adds a stunning element to the home’s façade when viewed from the street. In order to make the entryway merge with the design theme of the house, it has to be planned at the initial stages of construction. A perfectly designed path or walkway leading to a home elevates its look.

In this ideabook, we present 6 inspiring designs that will give you some tips on how to create your home’s exterior entrance path.