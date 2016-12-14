9 Tips to remodel your home with very less money

Remodelling your home doesn't always have to put a dent in your bank account. With a little creativity and expert assistance, you can remodel your home's decor in the most stunning and economically appealing way.
Today, we are going to show you some incredibly helpful small ideas that can give your home an amazing makeover.
Glamorous houses never contain a dull wall and if you are remodelling your house, this can be your chance to correct all the previous mistakes. The creative stone wall facing huge mirrors could be your pick, just like the one in this house.
The raw moulded concrete stairs give this interior a chance to pop-up.
Bathrooms are conventionally painted or clad in white, but achieving this can cost a lot. You could end up cleaning your bathroom twice every day or you could end up with a dingy looking bathroom.
To avoid all that at a smaller cost, use cement on the floors and walls. It is typically a cheaper option and a good water repellent too.
In this washroom, it is a combination of tiles and cement with certain white elements.
A house with a modern ceiling is a home that stands ahead of all. The LED lights placed inside the false ceiling does not just help lighting up the room but they also improve the overall look of the room.
To keep it economical, opt for plaster and drywall. Here you have a perfect example of modern ceiling embedded with lots of creativity and dimensions.
Clusters of plants, exotic or common, can add a splash of colour to your . During the remodelling of the house, replace the guardrails with beautiful flower pots and watch the small plants grow into a bunch of green plants.
A little pop-up of colours is always appreciated when you are renovating. Bring coloured pots with different types of flower in it. The white pots adore this blue stair wall beautifully.
Brick and natural wood are great allies when it comes to decoration and both add warmth to any space they are put in.
To maintain the light sources, keep a portion of the space white, which can always be the ceiling, just like this house.
Pipes are the basic necessity of every house. Without them, we wouldn't have electricity, water, or gas. So, why hide the basic elements of our house when we can put them on proud display.
It doesn't matter whether they are attached to the kitchen or bathroom, if they are placed in an organized manner, there is no reason you shouldn't show it off. If you have plastic pipes, paint them with bright colours to make the room pop.
Using local materials for construction not only saves transportation cost, but also ensures good performance. Locals know how to manipulate the materials depending on weather and other aspects of the region. Even the construction workers have experience in working with things that they have around them.
Mix the traditional materials with modern innovation to create a great home decor. Pick out movable furniture as it can be easily ported anywhere in the house as well as outside. Even the colour used in this house is giving the façade a lively touch.
Let the floor match the wall or vice-versa. If you think you have the right texture for the wall, mending the way your floor looks can be a quick pick.
