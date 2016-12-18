12 Inexpensive ideas to redecorate the home like new

Most homeowners feel that refurbishing or remodeling a house requires a large budget as several expensive changes need to be made to make it look new and different. But this is not always true as though homeowners can make large scale changes to increase or decrease size of their built up area, small changes can also make a significant change in house’s appearance. Small and creative details can make noticeable changes in the house in a positive manner which will certainly be appreciated by your guests. Here are 12 economical ideas that will make your home’s interiors and exteriors refreshed and worthy of appreciative comments.
Nothing can transform the interior walls as miraculously as a fresh coat of paint. While dark tones bring drama and depth to the walls, neutral tones like white make the walls luminous. Though light tones are more commonly used in the house to make rooms feel spacious and large, sometimes it is mixed up with dark shades to highlight particular pieces of décor in the room.
Sometimes a living room wall in colorful tones can transform the room's environment completely as it can create a charming backdrop for the furniture while giving privacy to other sections of the house. In this neutral toned living room the mesmerizing turquoise blue wall has helped to create a colorful environment to set up new art pieces and also create a lovely backdrop in which the furniture stands out gracefully.
Changing the furniture layout is the simplest and most economical way to transform the appearance of your house. You can either make far reaching and drastic changes like exchanging locations of dining area and living area or just changing the furniture locations. But if the rooms have electrical gadgets like television, refrigerator, music system etc., fitted into the walls then it may be difficult to make a complete change. Even under these circumstances you can always bring in small furniture pieces to match with existing large ones and change their layout to improve the aesthetics of the house.
Bored of the color or patterns of your existing upholstered furniture? If you are giving the house a new coat of paint then go ahead and change the upholstering on your furniture to give the environment a completely fresh look. In this transformed house the owners decided to just change the upholstering of their furniture that was worn out. While the sofas were upholstered with cool grey tones and decorated with colorful cushions, the futon next to the window was upholstered with colorful patterns to match the cushions bringing a joyful fusion of color into the modern living room.
Got paint peeling off from your furniture? Why not use this as an opportunity to give a fresh look to your house by painting all the furniture. The furniture need not have the same paint shade as before and you can show off creativity with this repainting job. Inspire yourself with this image of an old reclaimed table that was repainted with sunny yellow to bring charm into the neutral living room.
Lighting plays an active part in the decoration of a home and it can be either be unobtrusive like recessed ceiling lights or can make their presence felt in the form of chandeliers or lamps. While floor lamps can be very useful in making a room appear stylish and classy, table lamps and chandeliers can have the same effect. Why not add a light or dark toned carpet during winter for a change?
Though paintings and drawings are an essential part of wall art, now small sculptures made of wood and earth are competing with them for their place of honor on the wall. Even if you cannot afford expensive artists, there are several emerging artists that can make a good replica of your favorite painting so you can use it to adorn the walls. Arresting wall art can play an active role in initiating conversation at home when guests are bored of small talk.
Wall decals are an economical and easy method of giving individualist touch to the bedroom or dining area when you have run out of ideas for redecoration. Today there are a wide variety of decals available in multiple tones instead of just monochrome to create artistic atmosphere at home. You can use them to just decorate the walls or create innovative background for family pictures.
The soothing green tone of plants brings physical and emotional harmony to the house besides clearing the environment of free radicals. A small garden in the unused region below the staircase here fills both levels of the house with fresh air and serenity.
Bored of dull plain walls of your bedroom? Bring warmth and depth to the region with lightly textured wallpaper that are economical to purchase and install. In this eclectic bedroom of soft hues you can see how the light grey wallpaper brings warmth and elegance to the area with pastel patterns.
The slate walls are an avant-garde alternative to regular brick and mortar walls in the kitchen that can be used to show creativity of all family members. This is easy to implement and it brings personality to the environment along with providing a platform for writing recipes, reminders and thoughts.
When the house is undergoing a transformation should we ignore the bathroom? Give it a stylish twist with a vintage mirror frame like this that enhances the size and appearance of the bathroom. Even an unusual stone washbasin like this with vintage bathroom fittings can add character to the bathroom.
