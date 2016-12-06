A furnished and well planned house for the new smart cities in India

Today, we will take you through the beautifully captured images of Casa Block by the photographers at OSCAR HERNÁNDEZ—FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA. This extremely modern and practical house has been designed to accommodate both family spaces and a spacious home office, and uses sober hues and minimal designs. Constructed with industrial style concrete blocks, the residence flaunts difference in textures for visual depth. The rooms are practical, contemporary and well-ventilated. Stylish lights and vibrant hues add to the appeal of this home. We are sure it will inspire you for your project in India as well.
Grey concrete blocks and white detailing make this geometrically precise house to look impressive. Simple volumes of different sizes make up the building, while simple iron and glass doors and windows make an ultramodern statement.
As we take a walk around the property, we see how concrete blocks with different textural finishing have been used to give the house personality and interest. The glass doors and windows ensure that the interiors receive sufficient light during the day.
Stylishly furnished, the living room opens up to a courtyard with the help of large metal and glass doors. Concrete blocks for the walls and grey tiles on the floor help the vibrant elements in the living room to stand out.
Integrated nicely with the living room, the dining area looks bright and cosy. Red plastic chairs surround the wooden table for a playful look, while a sleek sideboard holds crockery. The abstract painting is a colourful touch too.
Here’s the courtyard into which the living room opens up. It is minimalist, spacious, filled with fresh air and oodles of sunlight. A massive glass window on the other side of the courtyard offers a stunning view of the outdoors.
Grey concrete blocks and shiny chrome appliances give an industrial chic look to the modular kitchen. Sleek white cabinets offer adequate storage space, while the gleaming countertop contrasts them nicely.
Concrete walls lend a very trendy look to the spacious bedroom, while the wooden floor offers warmth. Floral patterns on the bedding and the printed rug add colour to the space, while glass windows bring in sunlight.
The home office features modern and practical furniture that help you to brainstorm, study and deliver with ease. The chandelier is the stunner here, and comprises of bright red components which look like paper cups.
Hope you enjoyed exploring this ultramodern and uniquely stylish house.