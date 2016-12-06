Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A furnished and well planned house for the new smart cities in India

Justwords Justwords
CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Loading admin actions …

Today, we will take you through the beautifully captured images of Casa Block by the photographers at OSCAR HERNÁNDEZ—FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA. This extremely modern and practical house has been designed to accommodate both family spaces and a spacious home office, and uses sober hues and minimal designs. Constructed with industrial style concrete blocks, the residence flaunts difference in textures for visual depth. The rooms are practical, contemporary and well-ventilated. Stylish lights and vibrant hues add to the appeal of this home. We are sure it will inspire you for your project in India as well.

Simple but stately

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Grey concrete blocks and white detailing make this geometrically precise house to look impressive. Simple volumes of different sizes make up the building, while simple iron and glass doors and windows make an ultramodern statement.

Texture play

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

As we take a walk around the property, we see how concrete blocks with different textural finishing have been used to give the house personality and interest. The glass doors and windows ensure that the interiors receive sufficient light during the day.

Open living

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Stylishly furnished, the living room opens up to a courtyard with the help of large metal and glass doors. Concrete blocks for the walls and grey tiles on the floor help the vibrant elements in the living room to stand out.

Playful dining

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Integrated nicely with the living room, the dining area looks bright and cosy. Red plastic chairs surround the wooden table for a playful look, while a sleek sideboard holds crockery. The abstract painting is a colourful touch too.

Sunny and airy

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Here’s the courtyard into which the living room opens up. It is minimalist, spacious, filled with fresh air and oodles of sunlight. A massive glass window on the other side of the courtyard offers a stunning view of the outdoors.

Industrial chic kitchen

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Grey concrete blocks and shiny chrome appliances give an industrial chic look to the modular kitchen. Sleek white cabinets offer adequate storage space, while the gleaming countertop contrasts them nicely.


Charming bedroom

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Concrete walls lend a very trendy look to the spacious bedroom, while the wooden floor offers warmth. Floral patterns on the bedding and the printed rug add colour to the space, while glass windows bring in sunlight.

Fashionable office

CASA BLOCK / TANGENTE ARQUITECTURA MX, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

The home office features modern and practical furniture that help you to brainstorm, study and deliver with ease. The chandelier is the stunner here, and comprises of bright red components which look like paper cups.

Hope you enjoyed exploring this ultramodern and uniquely stylish house. Take another tour for more inspiration - A beautiful home for a family in Lucknow.

10 small (and not very expensive) ideas to expand your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks