11 Clever ways to make your small kitchen look spacious

Do you often think about your dream kitchen? Does it ever include the words “small” or “tiny”? Probably not. But you are not alone. The truth is that many of us have to concede to the harsh reality: tight space, small counters, cramped cooking surface, very little space for appliances, etc. However, there is some good news for those who cannot expand their kitchen walls due to money problems or whatever reason – you can create an impression of bigger kitchen space with a few clever tricks. Here is a look at 10 hacks to make your compact kitchen look more spacious and organised.
While they are sturdy and durable, solid cabinets can make small spaces look really cluttered, so the first thing you need to do is get rid of them. You should opt for glass cabinets instead. They help the eyes in traveling beyond the doors and to the walls, making it seem like you have a much bigger space than you actually do.
Keep it simple and minimal. Remember that less is always more when you have a small kitchen.
Limiting the paint you use on your kitchen walls and cabinetry to one colour can do wonders to get rid of the visual boundaries that often keep your eyes from looking further. According to the conventional school of thought, using pale colors can help reflect light and create the illusion of a bigger space than you actually have.
Adopt a safer approach by creating an impression that the walls in your kitchen are farther than they really are.
Check out this small yet spacious-looking kitchen model. It is created by choosing furniture that does not take up too much space.
You should pick furnishings with smaller footprints, such as petite benches, slim chairs and small tables that do not take up too much floor space, leaving you ample room to move freely. Keep this tip in mind when you go kitchen furniture-shopping.
One of the easiest ways to save space in the kitchen is to tuck things away within the walls. It will really help you save on space!
Tuck your cabinets, shelves and pantry within your kitchen walls. This will help in keeping them from obstructing the flow of your kitchen. Also, they help in keeping crockery, boxes and utensils hidden away, making the space look neat and clutter-free.
Although big and ornate cabinets and corbels look really fabulous and can hold a lot more stuff, the truth is that your kitchen only ends up feeling and looking more disconnected and divided.
Minimal is always better. Keep your kitchen elements tailored with clean lines. This will help create a more spacious feel and look so much better than one with even the most ornate furnishings.
Want a more spacious-looking kitchen? Try incorporating as much modular furnishing as you can. Yes, they are compact, but the awesome thing about them is that they can hold almost anything you put in them.
For example, this cabinet not only helps organise your crockery, cutlery, etc., but keeps them hidden away until you pull them out when you need them!
Have you considered open shelves and cabinets for your kitchen? You should! With open shelves, you are able to get a lower visual weight, paving the way to view your kitchen walls and hence, giving you an illusion of more space than there actually is. And they look super-stylish as well!
You really do not need to crowd your counter tops and shelves with regular clutter. The result will only be a space that looks like it is bursting at the seams.
It is a much better idea to focus on the necessities and items that you like to show off, and hide the rest away. The example above shows how neat and organised, keeping clutter away looks.
There is another really impressive trick you can use to make your kitchen look more spacious – merge your kitchen area with an open space. This will look like you have an extension to the cooking area and a bigger space.
The example above shows how you can expand and merge a small kitchen with an open hall seamlessly.
Keeping the eyes directed upwards is a great idea for small kitchens. Choose designs, patterns and cabinets that make everyone gaze upwards or drive eyes towards the ceiling.
This will create an illusion of bigger space and greater heights. The right planning can go a long way in giving you a small but spacious-looking cooking area.
Flooding your kitchen with loads of light is a great idea to make it look bigger. Keeping the windows open at all times also helps make the best use of natural light. Whether your interiors have pale tones or dark shades, light beams will help in making it as spacious as possible without trying too much.
As you can see, there are many little tricks you can use to make your kitchen look spacious. The best part is that these tips will also give you a stylish cooking area that is the envy of everyone!