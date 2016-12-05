12 Pictures of a stunning colonial house for an Indian family

Casa JDM is a gorgeous and spacious colonial style house which will surely inspire you to create a similar one for your own in India. The project images were creatively captured by the photographers at OSCAR HERNÁNDEZ—FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA, and they tell the beautiful story of a building crafted from stone, concrete, bricks, glass, iron and wood. The different materials lend visual interest to the residence, while two lush green courtyards offer outdoor pleasures to the owners and their kids. You will also come across vibrant colours, graceful arches, stylish furniture and unique decorative elements. This house combines modernism and tradition for a look that is classic yet contemporary.