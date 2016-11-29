Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Pictures of dressing rooms and closets that will fascinate you!

Gargee Kashyap homify Gargee Kashyap homify
Un Duplex à Saint-Germain des Prés -Paris-6e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
In this book of ideas, we share 12 pictures of dressing rooms and closets of all sizes and for all budgets. Choose your favorite and get inspired to design your own, keeping in mind your space and budget. 

Here at homify, we have a directory of experts in dressing rooms , in kitchens, in building or remodeling your home, click on this link to go to any other topic of your choice!

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
Un Duplex à Saint-Germain des Prés -Paris-6e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Casa Tortugas, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern dressing room
Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Vestidor, AG arquitectura Gorris AG arquitectura Gorris Modern dressing room
Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Recamara y Vestidor Moderno, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern dressing room
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
dressing room, Your royal design Your royal design Eclectic style dressing room
Extra: a great place for shoes!

homify Modern dressing room
For more on this topic, read this article https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/1105365/10-fantastic-shoe-storage-ideas-for-your-home

14 Ideas to decorate the wall of your home!
Which picture did you like the most?


