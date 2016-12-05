A modern and cosy Pune apartment

Remodelled partly by the interior architects at Global Associiates, this Pune apartment belongs to a well-known book retailer. We will take a look at the simply yet elegantly done master bedroom and bathroom in this tour. Rich woodwork, a traditional swing, soothing lights and smart fixtures make this home a very practical and comfortable place to live in. Read on to know more.
Situated in the master bedroom, this beautifully carved wooden swing was picked up in Hyderabad by the owner, and is melamine polished. Colourful and plump cushions make this a perfect spot for relaxation or reading a book. The floor to ceiling glass windows bring in tons of natural light, while soft white curtains make for a dreamy ambiance.
The trendy yet traditional bed and side tables are crafted from premium quality teak wood and are melamine polished. They add personality to the bedroom as well as warmth. The blue and white bedding add colour and visual interest to the space, while white walls lend the illusion of spaciousness.
While remodelling, the architects ensured that every nook and cranny should be tastefully lit for a bright and welcoming look. The lamps here were handpicked after consultation with the owner, to create a soothing atmosphere in the apartment.
Done up mostly in whitish hues, the compact bathroom has been smartly designed to cater to all needs. The fashionable shape of the sink, trendy fixtures, and a sleek glass shelf beside the mirror make this a cosy and inviting space.
A large window helps in filling the shower enclosure as well as the entire bathroom with natural light. Glass doors for the shower ensure a feeling of openness and airiness here. We especially admire the practical addition of corner shelves to organise toiletries with ease.
The wall-mounted cabinet under the sink helps in storing bath essentials, laundry and cleaning supplies. The towel rod next to the shower enclosure is a very handy addition too.
Despite having a modest square footage at its disposal, this apartment makes use of stylish furniture and sensible designs for a look that appeals to finer senses.