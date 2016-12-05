Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern and cosy Pune apartment

Justwords Justwords
Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Remodelled partly by the interior architects at Global Associiates, this Pune apartment belongs to a well-known book retailer. We will take a look at the simply yet elegantly done master bedroom and bathroom in this tour. Rich woodwork, a traditional swing, soothing lights and smart fixtures make this home a very practical and comfortable place to live in. Read on to know more.

A gorgeous swing

Bedroom DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom Building,Furniture,Window,Comfort,Wood,Curtain,Textile,House,Shorts,Living room
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Bedroom

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Situated in the master bedroom, this beautifully carved wooden swing was picked up in Hyderabad by the owner, and is melamine polished. Colourful and plump cushions make this a perfect spot for relaxation or reading a book. The floor to ceiling glass windows bring in tons of natural light, while soft white curtains make for a dreamy ambiance.

Elegant bed

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

The trendy yet traditional bed and side tables are crafted from premium quality teak wood and are melamine polished. They add personality to the bedroom as well as warmth. The blue and white bedding add colour and visual interest to the space, while white walls lend the illusion of spaciousness.

Soothing lights

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

While remodelling, the architects ensured that every nook and cranny should be tastefully lit for a bright and welcoming look. The lamps here were handpicked after consultation with the owner, to create a soothing atmosphere in the apartment.

Simple but trendy bathroom

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bathroom Tap,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom sink,Sink,Bathroom,Fixture,Purple,Fluid,Interior design,Toilet
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Done up mostly in whitish hues, the compact bathroom has been smartly designed to cater to all needs. The fashionable shape of the sink, trendy fixtures, and a sleek glass shelf beside the mirror make this a cosy and inviting space.

Pleasing shower nook

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bathroom
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

A large window helps in filling the shower enclosure as well as the entire bathroom with natural light. Glass doors for the shower ensure a feeling of openness and airiness here. We especially admire the practical addition of corner shelves to organise toiletries with ease.

Smart touches

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bathroom
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Re-modelling a part of the apartment of the largest book retailer of Pune

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

The wall-mounted cabinet under the sink helps in storing bath essentials, laundry and cleaning supplies. The towel rod next to the shower enclosure is a very handy addition too.

Despite having a modest square footage at its disposal, this apartment makes use of stylish furniture and sensible designs for a look that appeals to finer senses. Here is another story if you are looking for more inspiration - A family apartment for rupees 25 lakhs in Bellary, Karnataka.

13 things you should not have in your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks