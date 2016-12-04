A beautiful and modern 4bhk house in Faridabad

When money is no object, designing a luxurious and expansive house for a big family is an adventure. So, the interior designers and decorators at S. R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts, had a very fulfilling time creating this stylish and modern residence. The abode is equipped with multiple living areas and bedrooms, and each space reflects taste and creativity. Soft and neutral colours have been used mostly for the interiors, but you will come across bright hues as well. Decorative wall panels, unique false ceilings, trendy lights and contemporary furnishing are the highlights of this home.
Stripes and floral prints in grey and white make the living area sober, elegant and soothing. The couches are modern and comfy, while the wood and glass coffee table looks very fashionable.
Light-hued and sleek wooden furniture make the dining space stylish and cosy. The open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining seamlessly, making the interiors look more spacious and airy.
Here’s another casual living area which comes with glass walls that overlook a beautifully kept garden. Sleek blinds protect this space from excess sun, while the unusual blue chairs spice up the seating nicely.
The spacious and colourful home bar is separated from the casual living space with the help of a unique partition. It comprises of crisscrossing lines in lime green and metal.
Lime green highchairs, a sleek counter, and circular shelves in orange make the home bar a hit. Beautiful lamps hang over the counter to cast a dreamy glow over the space.
Creamy hues, modern and plush furnishing, and a couple of vibrant paintings make this bedroom soothing as well interesting. Indoor palms add freshness to the space.
The bold red accent wall adds colour and passion to this pretty bedroom, with its colourful paintings, patterned upholstery and stylish coffee table.
Grey, white and bright red come together to make this bedroom a stunning design statement. A gorgeous wall panel with floral touches, a unique false ceiling, oval-shaped niches, and a stencilled mirrored panel behind the bed create a luxurious look here.
Soft cream hues, elegant wooden touches and cosy furnishing are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The recessed lights and lamps fill the space with a golden glow, while glossy in-built cabinets offer ample storage room. The wall behind the bed features creative mirror and wooden panels and a large monochrome painting for a customised touch.
The bold black furniture in this room contrasts the white environment strikingly, while neatly framed family photos lend a feeling of homeliness. The exotic silver chandelier is a glamorous addition.
Hope this lavish and contemporary house inspired you greatly.