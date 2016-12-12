Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Interior design secrets that you NEED to know

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Paris apartment, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Would you like to make larger the appearance of your house? Does your camped up house leave you wanting more, every single day? It’s time for us to unroll our sleeves and bring to you some of our best ideas. Check out these ideas that will make your home look larger in literally no time at all. Change the perceptions of your home with these simple hacks.

1. A mirrored wall to double the environments

Appartemento Baldo degli Udaldi - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern kitchen
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

If you are stuck with a tiny room that no amount of lighting or colours can make better, then turn to mirrors to enlarge the appearance of your room. A tiny entrance can be made bigger with a mirrored wall, creating an optical illusion with more amount of space made available to you.

2. Choose pale floors for a feeling of lightness

mieszkanie prywatne 3 pokoje czarno-białe - apartamenty na polanie - Gdynia , Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Modern living room White
Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz

The conception of space lies solely in the hands of your floor. Opting for a jacket with wide planks of light wood brings about a feeling of lightness. A resin floor can also work well, adding optimal space to one’s gaze.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

3. Play with the colors to enlarge the spaces

CALDO E FREDDO, Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Modern dining room
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione

Emanuela Orlando Progettazione
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione
Emanuela Orlando Progettazione

The ideal hack to make a not so large environment appear well, larger, is to paint the far wall of the entrance with a dark color. Complement this with lighter shades of white for the walls that surround it. The depth of the room is enhanced with this simple trick.

4. Point on the lines to increase the heights

Attico a Soncino, A2architetti A2architetti Classic style bathroom
A2architetti

A2architetti
A2architetti
A2architetti

To enhance the perception of a room longitudinally, opt for stripes. This increases height, thereby creating the illusion of space. To further this enhancement, wall decor when placed at the right location, makes for the ideal enlargement.

5. The sky in a room, to brighten

kate apt, labzona labzona Eclectic style bedroom
labzona

labzona
labzona
labzona

If your room looks too dull and lacklustre, then do try out this look. It’s cheerful and bright, ideal to make a small room look warm. The birds add an aura to the room that is dreamy and realistic at the same time.

Checkout different ideas for lighting your bedroom here.

6. Garnish with the wallpaper

facile dire carta da parati..., Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Studio apartments often come with cramped up spaces. If you would like it to appear more spacious, then you can decorate the walls with wallpapers. There is no dearth when it comes to wallpapers and often you will be spoilt for choice. They help to abolish the boundaries of a house by opening out spaces to newer dimensions.

Small house still bothering you? We think not!

9 Ideas to renew the home entrance with stone slabs
Here are 6 Secrets that an interior designer will never say no to. Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks