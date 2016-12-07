3 Wooden cabins you can build on a tiny budget

There are some things that everyone wants – one of them is a beautiful cabin that takes you far away from the urban life. Everyone needs a getaway from the noise and pollution of the city. Nothing relaxes you quite like a change of scenery, and what better way to get that change than with a cabin. If you are planning to build one, there are many designs that you can choose from, whether you have a big or small cabin in mind. Here is a look at 3 amazing cabins that are perfect for the summer, and the rest of the year as well.
The designers of this cabin used ingenious ideas to create it. They used the design of a basic cabin, but raised the standards using greater resources of technological materials, making it a beautiful home. They used fine wood that looks visually pleasing and lasts many years. Apart from the system used in the corner joints, they gave it a lower roof which looks simply great.
What is special about this cabin is that it has been raised to make the space well distributed. The small spaces can be used in any way so that they can adapt to the homeowner’s way of life or décor preferences.
The space on the second level has been designed with the same basic idea as the first. Because space is limited, every corner is used so that there is no compromise on comfort and visual appeal. The idea is to build a compact cabin that looks great and also feels comfortable and homely.
This project was a well-thought out one. This cabin has all the basics that one looks for and needs in a cottage. A completely wooden structure, it has a solid foundation and a roof that will withstand the elements, including heavy snow. In this project, the materials chosen is what it most important. The design allows for versatility, making it possible to include beams and pillars.
Checkout how to build a wooden house step by step here.
Inside this cabin, the same spatial structure is used, but with a few minor modifications. However, the major difference is in what the designers did with the slabs and walls.
With the same space and intention, this uses different materials. However, it does not mean that one is superior to the other. They have equal potential, but because different materials are used, this house will be more long-lasting. This shows that at times, investing a little more can make a huge difference as it gives you something better.
This project uses the same materials as the old cabin, but the way they are used are completely changed. A lot of focus is put into luxurious applications that make the cabin look beautiful yet it has the rustic charm that everyone loves.
You can hire an architect to attain the look that you desire.
This has a large room corresponding to the house’s public area, but is much broader. It also has a dining room with a lot of space for comfort.
This has the same top. The only difference is that there are more rooms and more space. The bathroom even has space for a luxurious bath tub for relaxing in.
With the right design, you can build a cabin that has everything you need, and all without spending a fortune. The ideas provided above can inspire you to create a design for your weekend getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city.