A beautiful and modern 3bhk family home in Pune

3bhk Residential Flat at Dhanori, DS DESIGN STUDIO
The interior architects at Global Associiates bring you a modern and stylish 3bhk apartment in Dhanori, Pune. Decorated with trendy furniture, practical storage solutions and beautiful patterned textures, this home is owned by a couple with two daughters. Wood has been used in generous amounts for the furnishing, and adds warmth to the interiors. Mostly, neutral and elegant colours dominate the home, but you will come across vibrant touches here and there.

Classy entryway

Entrance Lobby DS DESIGN STUDIO
The entrance lobby features a beautiful mirror with a rich floral frame and a stylish shoe cabinet under it. Simple, sensible yet charming!

Welcoming living space

Living Area DS DESIGN STUDIO
Creamy white walls, glossy flooring, sleek furniture and soft lighting make the living space inviting and cosy. A vibrant artwork adds colour here, while the beanbag is perfect after a hard day at work.

Smart entertainment

TV unit DS DESIGN STUDIO
The TV unit in the living area is a sleek wood and glass creation that offers adequate storage room. Simple floating shelves around the TV hold showpieces and contrast the white wall nicely.

Prayer nook

the Puja area DS DESIGN STUDIO
An artistic and filigreed panel separates the puja corner from the living area stylishly. The temple stands above a sleek chest of drawers that holds prayer essentials.

Soothing dining

3bhk Residential Flat at Dhanori, DS DESIGN STUDIO
A graceful and softly glowing chandelier fills the dining space with warmth and homeliness. The furniture is elegant and in rich dark wood.

Serene master bedroom

3bhk Residential Flat at Dhanori, DS DESIGN STUDIO
A beautiful wooden bed takes the centre stage in the master bedroom, and comes with a headboard that has in-built storage. The patterned curtains and the vibrant bedspread add colour to the white environment here.


Trendy storage

3bhk Residential Flat at Dhanori, DS DESIGN STUDIO
The wooden closet in the master bedroom has sufficient space to hold everything and comes with sliding doors that don’t take up any floor area while opening up.

Attractive corner

3bhk Residential Flat at Dhanori, DS DESIGN STUDIO
This corner in the master bedroom makes for relaxed seating with its neat wooden bench with in-built storage. Patterned and bright upholstery add visual interest here, while a pretty lamp casts a soft glow over everything. The slatted wooden panel above the seating is a unique decorative touch.

Cosy guest bedroom

Guest Room DS DESIGN STUDIO
White walls, patterned bedding and a few family photos make the guest bedroom simple yet inviting. Polka dots and stripes on the curtain add a playful note to the room.

Colourful children’s bedroom

Bunk Bed in the daughter's room DS DESIGN STUDIO
The daughters share this fun and vibrant room, and play and study together as well. The bunk beds with their pink bedding spice up this space, while a colourful rug adds extra comfort. An open shelf to the left of the bed holds countless toys and games.

Cheerful storage

Dresser with colourful drawers in the daughter's room DS DESIGN STUDIO
The dressing unit and closet in the daughters’ bedroom feature splashes of red and yellow for a cheerful and fun look. They offer tons of storage space as well.

Study time

Study Table DS DESIGN STUDIO
The sleek study table and bookshelf are the other colourful elements in the daughters’ bedroom, which make even study time playful.

Enjoyed touring this contemporary, sensible and cosy home? Check out another story for more ideas - A 3200 Sqft apartment in Hyderabad for the entire family.

Amazing budget homes under rupees 20 lakhs...and more.. Our top 5 articles for this week!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


