45 Pictures of cabinets for your Indian kitchen

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen MDF White
Planning our kitchens can often be a turning point for most of us because it is then that we realise the importance of their practicality. This is because we are dealing with an essentially functional space, where organisation and simplicity are aspects that should be considered. With so many utensils and food to store, people are in a bit of a muddle to find innovative ideas that bring simplicity to the life of our homes.

This post is going to cover the most basic issue for your kitchens: Storage cabinets. With 45 examples of wonderful cabinets, we bring to your ideas for different sizes and tastes, with a wide range of colours, finishes and styles.

1. Install built-in ovens beneath the countertop with the sink, this will free up more space.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern kitchen
2. Neutral colours for cabinets give the impression that the kitchen is larger. Use the same tone at the kitchen table and in the niches for small appliances. Finish off with contrasting colours.

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern kitchen
3. Create a corner-like cabinet that can serve two environments at the same time: crockery for coffee with friends can be in sight while objects for cooking can be hidden behind.

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
4. Pastel tones convey tranquillity, which have the ability to create the illusion of a larger space, leaving you with the best lit kitchen.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
5. Complete the cupboard under the sink with niches and shelves on the walls. This will store more items and also act as a display for the best of your kitchen items.

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
6. Doors with built-in handles help preventing accidents

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen MDF White
7. A closet with drawers and niches in the ports multiplies the space at home. The mobile is sleek with targeted lighting.

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

8. Rustic kitchens, cabinets with patinated or peeled doors give a traditional effect. The furniture is a testament to the passage of time.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
9. Another idea for a rustic cabinet is to combine wooden doors with a painted concrete frame white. Red walls and a wooden ceiling combine very well with this style.

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
10. Use striking colours and tiles with modern prints. You can also mix in plants or traditional coverings such as wood and brick.

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

11. The cabinet doors can combine different shades of one color. The effect leaves you with a stylish kitchen.

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura Laranja Lima Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
12. Another option is to include classic cabinets in a modern kitchen. The kitchen island can also be used to hold decorative items and cookbooks.

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

13. White doors are a traditional solution to having a simple, clean looking kitchen.

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Eclectic style kitchen
14. Cabinets with a stainless steel finish are more resistant to the effect of time. When combined with wood a modern vibe is instilled into the kitchen.

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design Vegni Design Modern kitchen
15. The cabinets can be created with spaces already allocated to appliances. Running from the floor to the ceiling, they allow you to utilize the space of your house to the maximum.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style kitchen
Checkout 7 kitchen cabinets storage ideas for modern Indian homes here.

16. A mix of black and white for kitchen cabinets can hardly ever go wrong. This modern solution combines well with objects displayed on hooks.

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern kitchen
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
17. Supplement the illumination of the house or apartment with recessed lights in closets.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Checkout 10 refreshing ways to light up your home here.

18. Closets with different sizes can store kitchen utilities. It will be worth your while to think about the appliances you require.

homify Modern kitchen
19. Highlight the cupboards by coating them with different colors. It is important that the colors match however.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
20. Coating the cabinets with the same material makes a small kitchen look bigger, even better if the coating is clear.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
21. A cabinet with drawers and shelves of different sizes allows you to store various objects. You can even store the dishwasher or stove in the space

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
22. Cabinets can also be used to enhance the vintage look of a kitchen. Ironbow and patinated painting combine well with this style

Cocinas Gamahogar , Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenLighting
23. Discreet cabinets can be beautiful when represented by vibrant colors. The key is to combine them well with other kitchen items

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenAccessories & textiles
24. Smooth surfaces are good ideas for those who aspire for kitchens with an immaculate appearance. White is the ideal tone for this.

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
Checkout 14 imaginative kitchen cabinets here.

25. Kitchenettes where the vessels may be exposed can be highlighted. Remember that these cabinets will also be part of the room decor

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
26. Modern materials such as glass, artificial stone, or Formica give the cabinets a futuristic air and are easy to clean.

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
27. Install spots of light that are directed to the cabinet. This makes easier the task of finding objects within the cabinet.

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
28. The use cabinets without handles leaves the kitchen with a clean look.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Devies Cook Company

29. Closets with many niches are a good solution to organise jars and vials.

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
Bespoke oak larder

30. A good idea is to incorporate into a modern space, antique pieces. This mix of styles is charming without a doubt.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern kitchen
31. Cabinets can have interiors tailored to spices, food and appliances, even when their doors are part of a project of decoration with the other furniture.

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
Hillcrest

32. Cabinets with doors of the same colour as the walls create the feeling that the kitchen is wider.

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
33. Kitchen islands can be used to store utensils. This can also serve as a food preparation space.

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Kitchen

34. Closed cabinets can be combined with shelves. While ordinary tools are out of sight, decorative objects can be exposed

homify Modern kitchen
35. Doors with holes of different sizes at random positions leave cabinets brimming with personality. The holes also serve to open doors and drawers.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style kitchen
36. Repeat the same tone in different cabinets to give elegance to the design of your kitchen.

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style kitchen
37. For kitchenettes, it is good to consider cabinets as part of the decoration of a social environment. Combine colors and coatings with room cabinets.

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura Modern kitchen
38. Decorated tableware can also be exposed in a mobile size. In this case, glass doors protect the utensils from dust.

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Classic style kitchen
Property Renovation

39. Integrate the furnace as a part of the decor in a closet as this creates a practical and modern look.

homify Modern kitchen
40. Cover an entire wall with cabinets in order to make small rooms appear larger, especially when the furniture is of neutral and smooth tones.

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern kitchen
41. Retro-style wood cabinets earn much charm when painted in bright, fun colors.

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Classic style kitchen Wood Multicolored
N1 Kitchen by British Standard

42.The use of neutral toned cabinets allows you to play with your kitchen walls.

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
43. Organic shapes leave the cabinets with a relaxed look.

homify Eclectic style dining room
44. Atmosphere ViVa

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Eclectic style kitchen
45. Lights add impressive volumes to the kitchen

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Take a look at 45 kitchen cabinets to copy and make your home more practical! Try them and share your comments.


