18 multi functional furniture for small homes

The limitation of space is something that most owners of average homes suffer from. Sparing the many residential areas with single-family homes or luxury apartments, most of us have to adapt to relatively small houses. For this reason, it is essential to take advantage of every square centimetre and also to have a practical and functional approach to the procurement of furniture that can offer multiple uses in a single element. We offer you a choice of 18 multi-functional furniture that can capitalise on the space available at home. Want to see our ideas? Read on!
Room beneath the bed can be utilised much better if you place drawers which store blankets, quilts and bedding under it.
This is an idea that offers a practical and convenient approach by integrating a desk inside a shelf.
In many apartments the kitchen shares space with the living room. A good way to divide both environments is to hide the kitchen behind a few panels that open and close.
Checkout 5 space saving ideas for your small Indian kitchen here.
Recycled wood can help you design your own desk within which you can keep other objects as well..
A swanky coffee table such as this can be opted for if you like to use the space below to add some extra storage as removable drawers.
Folding furniture is one of the most functional and practical designs that exist. This desktop, can be folded up against the wall and takes up minimum space which is why you should get one such as this right away.
To separate environments you can make the most of both sides of bookcases, which have different functionality for each environment. They can act as desktops or libraries.
Pay attention to this design. A table below the dash offers plenty of holes to store desktop accessories, stationery, documents, and so on. A practical solution to have in hand everything you need.
This coffee table is brilliant as part of its surface rises to create a desk or dining. The lower portion offers some space for books or accessories.
But a whole lot of storage space. And if not, this structure library, with a staircase, on which is placed the bed.
This cozy desk, once opened up shows enough space for reading or an internet connection through mobile devices such as tablets. All that with built-in lighting!
With this bed comes shelves, drawers and a built -in desk. We know what it costs to order a child's bedroom. With this idea everything will be much easier.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
No need to choose a large wall or furniture that occupies an entire wall, with this design, there is enough space for television, other electronic devices and also for books and portraits.
Whether it placed at the entrance of the house, in the entrance hall or bedroom this unit offers many possibilities, not only as a shoe rack, but also to leave keys, wallets, phones and other personal accessories.
While it is not integrated into the furniture of the kitchen, she was designed for, incorporating one of these soft elements adds more versatility to the kitchen, more work surfaces and storage space.
In the bedroom you can exploit much more space than you think. An example of this is a structure of bunks, built-in desk with shelves leaving you with a compact space.
To save space in the kitchen at lunchtime, one of the most common proposals are the tables with extendable wings to accommodate one or two extras.