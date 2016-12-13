Your browser is out-of-date.

18 multi functional furniture for small homes

The Writers Hive
setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
The limitation of space is something that most owners of average homes suffer from. Sparing the many residential areas with single-family homes or luxury apartments, most of us have to adapt to relatively small houses. For this reason, it is essential to take advantage of every square centimetre and also to have a practical and functional approach to the procurement of furniture that can offer multiple uses in a single element. We offer you a choice of 18 multi-functional furniture that can capitalise on the space available at home. Want to see our ideas? Read on!

1. The closet bed

Main space
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

Room beneath the bed can be utilised much better if you place drawers which store blankets, quilts and bedding under it.

2. A bookcase with desk

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

This is an idea that offers a practical and convenient approach by integrating a desk inside a shelf.

3. The kitchen is saved

apartamento en dos alturas
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

In many apartments the kitchen shares space with the living room. A good way to divide both environments is to hide the kitchen behind a few panels that open and close.

Checkout 5 space saving ideas for your small Indian kitchen here.

4. A desk and more

Escritorios de Madera
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Recycled wood can help you design your own desk within which you can keep other objects as well..

5. Coffee table with some extras

Linea Reciclato
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

A swanky coffee table such as this can be opted for if you like to use the space below to add some extra storage as removable drawers.

6. A desk that sticks to the wall

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Folding furniture is one of the most functional and practical designs that exist. This desktop, can be folded up against the wall and takes up minimum space which is why you should get one such as this right away.


7. Furniture making division

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

To separate environments you can make the most of both sides of bookcases, which have different functionality for each environment. They can act as desktops or libraries.

8. The best!

Escritorio H1
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

Pay attention to this design. A table below the dash offers plenty of holes to store desktop accessories, stationery, documents, and so on. A practical solution to have in hand everything you need.

9. A center table convertible

Muebles sobre diseño
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

This coffee table is brilliant as part of its surface rises to create a desk or dining. The lower portion offers some space for books or accessories.

10. Under the bed there are no ghosts…

Cobertura Freguesia
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

But a whole lot of storage space. And if not, this structure library, with a staircase, on which is placed the bed.

11. The shelf desktop

office in a box
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

This cozy desk, once opened up shows enough space for reading or an internet connection through mobile devices such as tablets. All that with built-in lighting!

12. And for children, practical solutions!

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

homify
homify
homify

With this bed comes shelves, drawers and a built -in desk. We know what it costs to order a  child's bedroom. With this idea everything will be much easier.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

13. The TV cabinet

Muebles Multimedia
MADERISTA

MADERISTA
MADERISTA
MADERISTA

No need to choose a large wall or furniture that occupies an entire wall, with this design, there is enough space for television, other electronic devices and also for books and portraits.

14. A multipurpose shoe rack

Raumwunder
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

Whether it placed at the entrance of the house, in the entrance hall or bedroom this unit offers many possibilities, not only as a shoe rack, but also to leave keys, wallets, phones and other personal accessories.

15. A kitchen island

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

While it is not integrated into the furniture of the kitchen, she was designed for, incorporating one of these soft elements adds more versatility to the kitchen, more work surfaces and storage space.

16. Bunk bed and desk

Muebles Infantiles
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

In the bedroom you can exploit much more space than you think. An example of this is a structure of bunks, built-in desk with shelves leaving you with a compact space.

17. Extensible kitchen table

Mesas de cocina extensibles
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

To save space in the  kitchen at lunchtime, one of the most common proposals are the tables with extendable wings to accommodate one or two extras.

18. The washing machine in the bathroom cabinet

Baños pequeños
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

If you do not have enough room in the kitchen for the washing machine, you can incorporate it into the bathroom. You just need the appropriate furniture and all will be integrated swimmingly.

A 3bhk Hyderabad residence designed and decorated for rupees 12 lakhs
Take a look at 8 multi-functional furniture perfect for small homes! Try them and share your comments.


