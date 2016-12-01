A small and furnished home built on a tiny budget!

With every passing day, houses are becoming smaller owing to soaring real estate prices. However, homeowners are unwilling to compromise on style, visual appeal or functionality despite modest floor areas. This small but charming house rendered by the home builders at DG Construction is one such example where elegant designs, trendy furnishing, simple colours and minimalist touches make all the difference. The residence shines despite its compact quarters. Read on to know more.
Built on a plot of well-manicured greenery, this neutral-hued home features simple lines and neat doors and windows. Curtains and awnings prevent the tall glass windows from making the interiors too hot, but the house gives off a comfy vibe overall.
The sleek and dark dining room furniture contrasts the gleaming porcelain floor and creamy white walls nicely. There are enough chairs to accommodate many guests, while red and tan artworks add spice to the walls. The longish room looks bright and airy, thanks to the windows.
On the other end of the dining space is a small seating area furnished sleekly. Latticed glass windows bring in sunlight to keep the area bright and cheerful.
The wall features a large mirror between the two windows. The glass and chrome table and the simple couch in the corner complete the look here. Neutral colours and different textures like wood, glass and aluminium add interest to the space.
The kitchen is a well-equipped and modern one with glossy white and wooden cabinets. Chrome appliances balance the look of this sleek and trendy space.
Dark and light hues combine to make the bedroom’s atmosphere soothing and restful. Simple and elegant furniture, large glass windows, and sheer curtains make for a welcoming and dreamy atmosphere. The ceiling fan is a stylish touch too.
The minimalist yet sophisticated bathroom makes use of sandy grey tiles and modern ceramic fixtures for a stylish statement. The curvy tub and sleek shower panels make for an ultramodern look, while numerous windows bring in natural light. Bold red towels and floor mats add colour to the space.
Take another tour for more inspiration - A beautiful and furnished home in Delhi.