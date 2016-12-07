Your browser is out-of-date.

25 facades of modern houses you must see before you build yours

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern houses
With architectural images and computer models, it is easy to have a clear view of the final result and it isn't based on guessing now. This allows the customers and professionals to have a concrete idea of what to expect before putting the first stone of construction.

In this idea book, we will present you 25 computer generated ideas that can give your home a new face. So, let’s discover them in Homify.

1. ​Closed ground floor, open upstairs

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

To protect the privacy of the house, you don’t always need to sacrifice the natural lights.   Opt for large windows and close the façade of the first floor.

2. ​Geometric simplicity

Casa KR, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Modern houses
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

Use of well-defined volumes, right angles, and lines lets you create a clean and easy to digest façade. The one in this image show a perfect contemporary style.

3. ​Orientation

CASA HERNANDEZ, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses White
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

It’s not necessary for the window and doors to be front facing. Instead, it should meet the best use of solar impact.

​4. Colour accent

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

A façade painted in different colours can become a great visual appeal. Here the upper window bearing the shades of red creates a striking feature.

​5. White

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist houses Bricks White
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

White is that one perfect shade that you can’t miss in a modern design. Here it is providing an elegance and unique feature.

​6. Protection and transparency

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

The perimeter fence with bar gives extra protection to this house, but thanks to the lightness of the composition, which maintains the aesthetic value.


​7. Artistic details

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

 Even though, you have a modern style of façade, it can maintain its artistic details. The coating on the bottom of the main volume is the focal point of this house.

​8. Horizontal format

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A horizontally developed house can make a unique presence in context to where it is located and this house is one perfect example.

9. Character

Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Depending on the opening and distribution of its components, this façade is providing a lot of character to this house, making it secure and robust.

10. ​Opening the street

Casa Sta. Anita, Indigo Arquitectos Indigo Arquitectos Minimalist houses Stone White
Indigo Arquitectos

Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos

A flow of communication has been maintained here with almost same patterns of façade.

11. ​Tropicalizing styles

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

This house has a re-interpreted the traditional style, which has adapted to a more contemporary approach.

12. Monochromatic

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

Modern facades can also be monochromatic and here you have a great example. White and gray work well for this façade.

13. ​Combining tones

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A well-managed colour may be the most attractive point of a façade. Beige and light colours blend perfectly with the gray stone and concrete.

14. ​Playing with geometry

Casa Londres, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The designers of this house have created an appealing structure with well-defined geometric shapes and architectural elements.

15. ​Classic combination

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The combination of stone, glass, wood, metal, and vegetation is one of the main features of this modern façade.

16. ​Intersection of planes

Galeria 1, Creatura Renders Creatura Renders Classic style houses
Creatura Renders

Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders
Creatura Renders

Just a vertical plane has defined the separation of volume in this house.

17. ​Contrasts and accents

Casa Habitación, Arquitecto Alan RGA Arquitecto Alan RGA Modern houses
Arquitecto Alan RGA

Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA

The striking and vibrant colour of this house is acting miraculously in the predominately white façade.

18. ​Extension covered

PROJETOS RESIDENCIAIS, BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses Wood Amber/Gold
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA

BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA
BOULEVARD ARQUITETURA

Extending covers of the ceiling can achieve a modern and contemporary feel.

19. ​Two well-defined tones

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Different volume and architectural elements have been separated by applying different shades.

20. ​Opening through glass

CASAS HABITACION, Xome Arquitectos Xome Arquitectos Modern houses
Xome Arquitectos

Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos

Along with giving modern character and unique transparency glass facades create an elegant and distinguished aesthetics.

21. ​Stone coatings

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stone coating can accentuate a specific element of the house. Here, it is creating a clear difference of architectural elements.

22. ​Classic and contemporary style

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The combination of slanted and trim ceilings with some modern elements and monochrome palette results in a contemporary style.

23. ​Integration of vegetation

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plants and vegetation create a link between architecture and nature.

​24. Lightings

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting the exterior and interior highlights of the façade in an enchanting way and this house is one great way for the same.

25. ​Total simplicity

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

A modern façade can be simple, but when mixed with vegetation can elevate the modern architecture.

For more ideas, click here.

A beautiful and furnished home for a family in Mumbai
Which one of these facades inspired you the most?


