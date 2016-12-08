7 modern wooden cabinets for your Indian kitchen

One of the most noticeable components of any kitchen, be it a designer or simple kitchen, is the cabinets. The type of cabinet you’re going to install in your kitchen is important, so choose wisely. Kitchen cabinets can be wall shelves, floor tables, vertical shelves or any other kitchen furniture.
You should be practical and focus on durable when buying kitchen furniture. Pick furniture that has both adequate space and is practical to store food & utensils.
True as this is, function is important, but not with everything when designing a kitchen. The aesthetic appeal of a home is also very important, as this has a major impact on the overall kitchen design and style.
Whether modern, classic or rustic, there is a material that can be adapted without problem to any kitchen surface, if the need arises. If you thought wood, then you guessed right! This natural staple adds warmth and texture to any kitchen, as well as being highly resistant and durable in function. With a wide range of tones, wood is perfect for adding the finishing to any kitchen cabinet. Check out these spectacular wooden cabinets designed by the team at Amarillo Interior, to inspire and surprise you.
Wood in its many varieties and colours is able to adapt to any design, making it perfect to add warmth and create contrast within your kitchen. If you have a pale coloured counter top like grey or white, or light coloured floors, dark wood cabinets lend texture and a natural element to your kitchen space.
This kitchen is ready to cook! It features cupboards and drawers made of wood with a eucalyptus coloured finish. This type of design is ideal for small spaces. It suggests a visually pleasing pattern of stylised lines and natural wooden knots. It gives the kitchen a lighter tone, and combined with dark granite, the contrast in this kitchen is splendid.
The tone wenge is the colour of varnished wood. It always looks elegant and lavish as a result of its deep color. This wood adds a lot of character to your kitchen, this wood tone looks great with larger kitchens, but is not suitable for smaller or dimly lit kitchens. Besides being modern, this colour can be combined with bright colours and fun designs to create an extraordinary space.
If your kitchen base colour is not a strong tone, then you can try bright colour to add flair to the kitchen design. Picking a colour like in the picture is advantageous, because of its versatility, adapting perfectly to kitchens with dark or light combinations. In this case, the warmth and texture of the kitchen is achieved thanks to wood furniture, contrasted and combined with black granite ceiling and walls in apple green.
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
Modern kitchens look great with wood, even on the more conservative and classic furniture styles that never go out of style. If you love the timeless, you can seamlessly incorporate Coat wood cabinets and cupboards in to your kitchen; combining it with stripes or designs that are to your liking. Also, as a tip, translucent glass doors and chrome give a more contemporary feel.
Drawers are extremely useful when storing and organising the many kitchen tools used daily. You can customise your new furniture to include drawers that give a minimalist look, and create an interesting contrast.
Checkout 6 efficient organisation ideas for your kitchen here.
It is important not to overwhelm the kitchen area with a single coloured wood, especially if the tone in question is dark, as this can dwarf the space. Choose two colours, opposite or same colours with different tones to achieve a design that highlights a dynamic look. Place contrasting colour in sections so that the kitchen has a harmonious feel.