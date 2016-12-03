Your browser is out-of-date.

Feng shui: 7 tricks to decorate the entrance of your home!

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti
Feng Shui is synonymous with prosperity, abundance, wealth and healthy interpersonal relationships. These are values that are important for us all, in varying degree. In this column, we will take a look at ways to tend to the entrance of homes, using architecture and the natural elements. The Chinese believe that the entry of a home is of significance as it is the channel from where new opportunity is revealed or unlocked by us.

So what is it that one can do to keep everything in perfect balance, with positive energy in the facade and surroundings? Nature and thoughtful architecture in the exterior of a home, creates the balance you wish to harmonize in your personal space.

1. Entrance with flower bed

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti
In this example, the only viable option to activate the positive energy around the home was to install a flower bed. As mentioned, according to Feng Shui plants are renewing elements and pull the negative energy out of people.

2. Energy, light and air

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos
Light and air are two of the most important elements of your home. Doors in your home should open smoothly and easily. No obstruction or furniture should get in the way or obstruct the entrance of your home. The size, quality and general state of your door reflects your status, in a way that money attracts money and prestige attracts prestige. To change the way the world relates to you, then you need to change the pattern of your door:  

1. Add glass panels or small windows to the door; 

2. Make sure the door is painted, without cracks and with locks and hinges in perfect condition.

3. Use a plant on each side as energy activators at your gate;  

4. Make sure the name plate or house number of your home is visible on the street

3. Feng Shui in regards to spaces around doors

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Objects associated to the water elements should be placed in the entrance area. Tables with waterfalls, fountains and fish tanks attract prosperity and provide a natural look to your home.

Chimes are a great resource as a beacon to attract protection and ward off negative energy around the home, when placed next to the main door.

Here we have an entry in the style of  a rustic home that is seldom seen in modern constructions. If you look closely you will notice an open deck area with a step before entry.

4. Bagua map

Таунхаус в г. Королёв, Московская область, Aledoconcept
It is said that if you take the Bagua map and put it on a plant, you can determine all locations according to Bagua. In this reference we refer only to the entry door of the home which corresponds to the Feng Shui of the attraction of profession. The left door attracts knowledge and culture and the right door, friendships.

To activate these areas, Feng Shui recommends you use a fountain or a small tank immediately after the entry of the left door. In this same regard, put a lamp at the entry of the right door to activate positive energy.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

5. The colours at the gate

Fachada A224, Modulor Arquitectura
The main entrance symbolises the Chi gateway. It is the area where impressions and the initial flow of energy makes contact with your home. The basic rule is that this area should not be dark, but well lit and therefore, have a bright door painted white, beige, yellow or salmon etc.

It is important to keep everything well organised, clean and in good condition. This is an area that must be present for all to witness. The door must not drag on the ground, and should swing unhindered.

Checkout 7 stunning entrance ideas to make a home shine here.

6. A flower garden at the entrance

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs
Juanapur Farmhouse

Plants are a major source of energy because they attract an abundance of joy. They relieve the senses of baggage and confer a unique sense of well-being. Beyond these things, they also create a beautiful setting!

Grow a flower garden of varying colours at the entrance of your home. Try to create a space where each color represents one of the five elements that attracts more positive energy towards you. Such harmony overcomes the fuzzy thoughts of some visitors, and lets you experience the best of yourself and others. Each person in and out of your home will have a different energy, so the flowers are considered important for renewal. It is said that some plants are like sponges, absorbing and expunging energy..

7. Change the front door

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
According to Feng Shui, it is not good for visitors to see the back door of the house, the bathroom door or the kitchen door. You can create a visual barrier by putting up an ornate curtain to cover these areas. However, remember, one of the strongest tenets of Feng Shui is to keep the gate way of the room or homes free from all or any clutter.

Using these simple guidelines of Feng Shui you too can attract more positivity and good luck into your home and life.

Take a look at 7 Feng Shui tricks to decorate the entrance of your home! Try them and share your comments.


