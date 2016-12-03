Feng shui: 7 tricks to decorate the entrance of your home!

Light and air are two of the most important elements of your home. Doors in your home should open smoothly and easily. No obstruction or furniture should get in the way or obstruct the entrance of your home. The size, quality and general state of your door reflects your status, in a way that money attracts money and prestige attracts prestige. To change the way the world relates to you, then you need to change the pattern of your door:

1. Add glass panels or small windows to the door;

2. Make sure the door is painted, without cracks and with locks and hinges in perfect condition.

3. Use a plant on each side as energy activators at your gate;

4. Make sure the name plate or house number of your home is visible on the street