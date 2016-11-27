Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 articles of the week—Houses in Delhi, beautiful apartments, family homes and more!

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Project in Bangalore, Innover Interior Designs Innover Interior Designs Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Hello and welcome back to the top 5 of the week with homify. This week, we have brought to you a list of houses and apartments from different parts of India that are sure to impress people from all class and budget. We have on list, some beautiful double bed designs, staircase inspirations, apartments and homes exteriors and yes, we will also go through a family home in Karnataka. 

Each of the ideabooks of this week is unique and certainly supplies the readers with their dose of inspiration and design ideas. Now, let's move to each of them and know everything about them in details. Do not forget to leave your feedbacks and comments wiht us.

1. Pictures of houses in Delhi

Construction / Civil Work, S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts Asian style houses
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Construction / Civil Work

S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

The facade of your house speaks volumes about your personality, choice, class and living preferences and therefore, giving it a thoughtful makeover or design becomes essential. This ideabook lets you go through a long list of pictures of houses from Delhi that are extraordinary and give you unexpected surprises.

So, without wasting time, click on this link to reach the ideabook.

2. A simple family home from Bellary

North elevation with Stone and Fundermax cladding homify Modern houses
homify

North elevation with Stone and Fundermax cladding

homify
homify
homify

A highlighting project and home from Bellary by Hasta Architects, this ideabook shows you a simple family home inside out.The main entrance and Pooja room of this house are the best part and you should look at their details to get your list of ideas for your own home.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. You can reach the ideabook from here

3. Beautiful apartments to inspire you

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Eclectic style living room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Now that you have got plenty of images and design ideas for your house, this ideabook gives you some insight to interior designs for 10 different apartments that will inspire you to the peak. Each of these apartment comes in different style, shades, and architecture. Different sizing and budget of these houses make them appropriate for your houses. So, get ready and give a dramatic change to your home with these beautiful apartments.

Look at these apartments from here.

4. Beautiful staircase designs for your home

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Staircases are an essential part of every home and they are quite complex to design, irrespective of the fact whether you have a small house or large one. When they are to be incorporated within home, then it becomes difficult to choose a lightweight design that goes well with the theme of your house. Thankfully, the designers from homify present you some unique design goals to get beautiful staircase for your home.

5. Beautiful double bed ideas for your home

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

We all love how well the hotel beds are arranged and done. They are soft, cushy and comfortable, unlike our homes. No matter how much efforts we put in, it is hard to get the same level of comfort within home. But that's not true! If you follow the designer tips and professional tricks, it is not really very hard to imitate the comfort and luxurious styled double beds at home.

Here is your guide that lets you achieve a bed that will work out as a heaven for those who wish to sleep and rest in their free time. For more ideas and guides, stay tuned to us.

15 L-shaped kitchens that will inspire you to remodel yours
Which one is your hit?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks