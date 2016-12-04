Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

In most homes, an attic is used as storage space. However, if designed well, it can transform into a relaxing space that is perfect as a hobby room or a place for privacy. It’s always useful to have some extra space, whether you want to convert it into a party room or a spare bedroom for guests.

Take a look at these 9 inspiring designs for ideas on how you can put your attic to good use.

​1. Tranquil bathroom

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Whether it’s an en suite bathroom to a bedroom in the attic or a standalone one where you can enjoy privacy away from the rest of the home, creating a spacious attic bathroom with a large bath tub is perfect for spa-like soaks without ever having to leave home.

2. Charming living room

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

When the rest of the house turns too noisy, it’s nice to have a quiet place where you can retreat to read a book, listen to music or work on your laptop. Create a cosy space where you’ll enjoy escaping at least once a day.

3. Cosy bedroom

Wzornictwo Yo2 designs, Wzorywidze.pl Wzorywidze.pl Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wzorywidze.pl

Wzorywidze.pl
Wzorywidze.pl
Wzorywidze.pl

Since attics have low roofs, they can present a cocoon-like effect that adds a warm and cosy vibe to a bedroom. You might find it so charming that you’ll use it for your daytime naps when you don’t have guests staying over.

4. Fun zone

Casa Brac-Marseille (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern dining room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

If you are tired of the constant chatter when your children’s friends visit, how about creating a private space where they can get together without disturbing you? Keep the décor young and hip so that they will enjoy spending time in the attic and stay out of your hair!

5. Game room

CASA RECREIO - RJ, Adriana Leal Interiores Adriana Leal Interiores Modern media room Wood White
Adriana Leal Interiores

Adriana Leal Interiores
Adriana Leal Interiores
Adriana Leal Interiores

If the family likes to bond over games such as pool or chess, it’s a good idea to use the wasted space in the attic and turn it into a game room with comfortable seating and storage for board games or hobby kits so that you don’t tire of playing the same game over and over again.

6. Work studio

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

For a quiet space where you can work without disturbance, convert your attic into a study with a desk as well as comfortable seating in which you can relax and take a break while you answer phone calls or enjoy a tea break.


7. Lovely library

Timeless with a twist, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style study/office
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

If reading is your favourite hobby, then the attic is the best place to set up a library to display your extensive book collection. Create a cosy room with comfortable chairs, rugs and reading lamps so that you can get lost in your book either during the day or at night.

8. Room with a view

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

For an attic that has a lovely view, make the most of it by creating a cosy area where you can enjoy conversations over drinks or just relax while taking in the beautiful landscape through large glass windows.

9. Studio apartment

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

If you have a child who wants to live on his or her own, but without moving too far, how about converting your attic into a studio apartment with a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and bath. You can even charge a nominal rent for it if you like.

For tips on designing lofts, see this ideabook.

7 Ideas for Bhajan rooms in your house!
Which of these attic designs is your favourite? Reply in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks