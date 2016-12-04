Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples

In most homes, an attic is used as storage space. However, if designed well, it can transform into a relaxing space that is perfect as a hobby room or a place for privacy. It’s always useful to have some extra space, whether you want to convert it into a party room or a spare bedroom for guests.
Take a look at these 9 inspiring designs for ideas on how you can put your attic to good use.
Whether it’s an en suite bathroom to a bedroom in the attic or a standalone one where you can enjoy privacy away from the rest of the home, creating a spacious attic bathroom with a large bath tub is perfect for spa-like soaks without ever having to leave home.
When the rest of the house turns too noisy, it’s nice to have a quiet place where you can retreat to read a book, listen to music or work on your laptop. Create a cosy space where you’ll enjoy escaping at least once a day.
Since attics have low roofs, they can present a cocoon-like effect that adds a warm and cosy vibe to a bedroom. You might find it so charming that you’ll use it for your daytime naps when you don’t have guests staying over.
If you are tired of the constant chatter when your children’s friends visit, how about creating a private space where they can get together without disturbing you? Keep the décor young and hip so that they will enjoy spending time in the attic and stay out of your hair!
If the family likes to bond over games such as pool or chess, it’s a good idea to use the wasted space in the attic and turn it into a game room with comfortable seating and storage for board games or hobby kits so that you don’t tire of playing the same game over and over again.
For a quiet space where you can work without disturbance, convert your attic into a study with a desk as well as comfortable seating in which you can relax and take a break while you answer phone calls or enjoy a tea break.
If reading is your favourite hobby, then the attic is the best place to set up a library to display your extensive book collection. Create a cosy room with comfortable chairs, rugs and reading lamps so that you can get lost in your book either during the day or at night.
For an attic that has a lovely view, make the most of it by creating a cosy area where you can enjoy conversations over drinks or just relax while taking in the beautiful landscape through large glass windows.
If you have a child who wants to live on his or her own, but without moving too far, how about converting your attic into a studio apartment with a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and bath. You can even charge a nominal rent for it if you like.
For tips on designing lofts, see this ideabook.