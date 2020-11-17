9 tips to build your house on a small budget

Building or renovating a house is an expensive proposition as every little thing adds up, whether it’s the material or labour costs. It pays to have a clear idea of what you want to achieve so that your budget is not wasted on redoing elements. Recycling old material or opting for D-I-Y features is another way to keep the costs as low as possible.
We’ve highlighted 9 tips in this ideabook to help you build your house on a not-so-big budget.
Whether you want to build a bar counter indoors or fixed seating outdoors, masonry furniture that uses bricks, stone or cement as a base is not only economical but also durable. It’s especially a good idea for the outdoors where the furniture is exposed to the natural elements.
Instead of stone or ceramic tiles, consider using cement flooring to keep costs down. It’s easy to maintain and is a perfect option for a rustic home. Besides being easy to install, a concrete floor can also be decorated with mosaic tile borders or a coat of paint to brighten up the home.
Concrete can also be used on walls to give a room a modern industrial look. It’s an affordable option compared to ceramic tiles and is maintenance-free too.
In recent years, wooden pallets have gained popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wood cladding on walls. Besides being cost-effective for a low budget house, they come with the advantage of matching classic and contemporary homes alike.
In addition to adding warmth to the home’s ambiance, exposed brick does away with the cost of plastering and painting the walls. This is also an option while renovating as you can remove the plaster and paint to give your home a rustic feel using open-brick treatment on the walls.
Wood is an ideal material to use for building roofs over the terrace or as deck flooring in the outdoors because it adds to the natural aesthetics of the design. Instead of using new wood, you can recycle old planks and beams to lower costs. Since it’s an easy material to work with, if you have the skills for it, you can even opt for D-I-Y projects with wood to minimize expenses.
You can build your own home Lego-style, using readymade concrete blocks. They are a low cost alternative and are simple to construct with.
Exposed pipes and fixtures are a common feature of the modern industrial bungalow design. However, they are functional too as it’s easy to identify and fix leaks or pipe bursts. Additionally, you save on the expenses involved in plastering to cover them.
Whether it’s your furniture, furnishings or décor accessories, you can make a significant saving by recycling. Convert pallets or old wood into a sofa frame or coffee table. Hit garage sales or thrift shops to find accessories that go with the style of your home.
Follow these tips to build a charming home on a budget. See this ideabook for some lovely homes that were built cheap.
For centuries bamboo has been used for implementing low budget house plans, and even today, it is widely preferred by many. It is quite common to find interior designers using bamboo for the ceiling and railing as it is robust, durable and easy to work with. Besides the ceiling, it can also be used as a flooring or roofing material. Most importantly, unlike other building materials, bamboo poses no danger to health.
For low cost house plans with estimates within a small budget, professionals often consider laminate a great choice when it comes to flooring. Besides being inexpensive, it is easy to maintain and can act superior to stone when a cold feeling is not preferred underfoot. In addition, laminate is resistant to stains and scratches; however, the seams between the planks are prone to water damage. Above all, its fine texture adds the required amount of warmth and enhances the beauty of homes that have a rustic setting.