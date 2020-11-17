9 tips to build your house on a small budget

Building or renovating a house is an expensive proposition as every little thing adds up, whether it’s the material or labour costs. It pays to have a clear idea of what you want to achieve so that your budget is not wasted on redoing elements. Recycling old material or opting for D-I-Y features is another way to keep the costs as low as possible.

We’ve highlighted 9 tips in this ideabook to help you build your house on a not-so-big budget.