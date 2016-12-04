7 Ideas for Bhajan rooms in your house!

When the puja area is in the hall then setting up a bhajan room is fairly easy. All one has to do is clear the furniture away from the main altar and string flowers around the room and altar. It is easier accommodating people in a hall as it is relatively open and everyone can sit around the altar for singing bhajans.

Keen on trying out some ways to decorate the home for bhajan meetings then try out these Beautiful Paintings for the Puja Room.

