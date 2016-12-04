7 Ideas for Bhajan rooms in your house!

Organizing bhajans or prayer meetings at home has been a tradition in large joint families during special occasions which were generally carried out in large open courtyards or tents. With reduction in size of homes due to rising prices of real estate in towns and cities most families have open up their puja rooms to prayer meetings when these are conducted. Depending on the number of people likely to come for the bhajan meeting, families sometimes conduct these meetings in living rooms or dining rooms to make it easy to accommodate everyone if the puja room is too small. If you have not been able to conduct any bhajan meeting at home for lack of space or right ambience, here are seven ways to prepare one to suit the atmosphere of your residence.
When there is a separate room at home for meditation which is free of all kinds of furniture and electronics then that can be regarded as the best place for holistic practice like bhajan. A large and spacious room like this with soft lighting and single altar of Ganesha perfect for prayer meetings as the concentration will be better. Notice how the room is totally devoid of bright colors and frivolous decorations as the focus here is on invoking inner peace and harmony with prayer instead of diverting the mind. All it needs is a couple of large jute mat that can accommodate all the bhajan participants with their equipment so they can raise their voices in unison in praise of the almighty.
The ambience in the corridor before the puja room of this beautiful home has been structured like the insides of a temple courtyard with artistic arches and wall decorations. The main puja area room may be hidden behind a pair of transparent glass doors but these can be opened up when bhajan is being conducted to let everyone have a view of the altar. The beautiful statue of Krishna in the alcove adds to the devotional ambience of the region with small lamps around the feet. Corridor may look claustrophobic with walls on both sides but there are doors leading out from both sides that can be kept open when large group of people are sitting in the region for prayer. Artistic chandelier brings a sense of grandeur to the golden glow of this corridor that is perfect for holding small bhajan gatherings during special occasions.
If your house has a large terrace or open air balcony that can accommodate all the bhajan participants then even that region can be decorated in a beautiful manner like this to create perfect atmosphere. This type of temporary bhajan room can be arranged on a small budget and can be setup within a few hours. Once the location has been finalized get 3D printed wall paper like this which creates the illusion that the idols are placed on a pedestal within a forest can be set up on a wall for creating a focal prayer region. All the members of the bhajan group can then sit before the wallpaper and sing in praise of the gods.
City dwellers know how expensive it is to find homes with required sizes wherein all members of the family have their privacy. Under these circumstances it is difficult to conduct collective events like bhajan meetings that require large space to accommodate at least ten to twelve people along with their musical instruments. Here the puja room of the house is located above an artistically carved pedestal made of wood in a corner of the dining area. When a bhajan is being done the furniture can be removed out of the room and carpets or large cotton mats can be laid before the altar. The light from the ceiling and living room in combination with fresh air from open windows creates the perfect ambience.
When you are planning to conduct a large bhajan gathering then it is best to hold it in a spacious open area like a veranda or hall to make it easy for people to move around. Here we see how a large pedestal has been set up and pictures strung around the walls to create suitable atmosphere to conduct bhajans. All it needs are large mats for everyone to sit down and sing bhajans in praise of the lord and bring solace to the heart and soul.
Do not have a separate puja room where bhajans can be conducted? Do not let that stop you from conducting a grand bhajan gathering at home as a spacious living room like this can easily be turned into a bhajan room with appropriate setting. The best part about creating this bhajan room is that it is very spacious and you may not be required to make too many decorations as the altar is already in place. All you have to do is place appropriate lighting and ceremonial lamps along with mats and musical instruments to conduct the bhajans.
When the puja area is in the hall then setting up a bhajan room is fairly easy. All one has to do is clear the furniture away from the main altar and string flowers around the room and altar. It is easier accommodating people in a hall as it is relatively open and everyone can sit around the altar for singing bhajans.
Keen on trying out some ways to decorate the home for bhajan meetings then try out these Beautiful Paintings for the Puja Room.