7 modern and new fences to protect your home

While designing a house, put some thought into the fence that will border your home’s façade. A fence has to be functional, but, more importantly, it needs to blend with the modern style of your home. Building a contemporary home and then blocking out the view with a high brick or concrete wall, defeats the purpose of using glass in the home’s design for maximising natural light.
You can add a twist to old materials such as concrete, brick and metal to add a refreshing new feel to the boundary fence. We’ve picked 7 new ideas that will help you choose a professionally designed contemporary fence for your home.
A fence that uses sheets of black or brown metal lends a modern feel to the boundary of a home. The tall strips act as a safety barrier. At the same time, the gaps in between the sheets showcase the beautiful garden. This design works well in a house with landscaped greenery as it adds to the charm of the façade.
A combination of stone and steel bars works well as it keeps the home safe, while the see-through feature of the bars highlights the exterior of the home. The addition of a horizontal steel bar enhances protection without blocking the façade of the house.
A wrought iron fence is a traditional boundary used in many older homes. However, in this design, rather than evenly spaced bars running around the perimeter, the design uses frames of black iron with thinner grills in between, which highlight the house without compromising on safety.
Embellishing a high wall with intricate metal in intertwined patterns makes the fence look like it is covered with rich and exquisite lace. It’s a spectacular design that is guaranteed to make your home the most noticeable one on the street.
Metal grills have been used for centuries as protective boundaries, but you can add a modern touch to them by moving away from conventional horizontal or vertical strips to irregular patterns. Contrast grills with brick walls or coated wood for a sophisticated exterior boundary. Carry through the grill pattern to balcony or terrace rails to add to the elegant effect.
Cover a strong concrete wall with stone cladding to take it from old to new. Play around with patterns by leaving gaps in the cladding to add geometric designs on the fence. Using the same colour and material on the exterior walls of the house adds synergy to the home’s façade.
While trimmed hedges are commonly used as boundary walls, especially in the countryside, you can bring the same look to an urban home by creating a wall covered with greenery. Trail vines or creepers along a metal fence or grow ivy on a strong stone wall to get a boundary that is natural and effective, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing.
