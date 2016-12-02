7 modern and new fences to protect your home

While designing a house, put some thought into the fence that will border your home’s façade. A fence has to be functional, but, more importantly, it needs to blend with the modern style of your home. Building a contemporary home and then blocking out the view with a high brick or concrete wall, defeats the purpose of using glass in the home’s design for maximising natural light.

You can add a twist to old materials such as concrete, brick and metal to add a refreshing new feel to the boundary fence. We’ve picked 7 new ideas that will help you choose a professionally designed contemporary fence for your home.