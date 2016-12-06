A brilliant house for families with children

Today we are going to look at homes for families. Of all kinds of homes, the family home is the most important. The family home is in essence, the epitome of what the perfect home is; a comfortable, welcoming, safe and entertaining space.
Let’s take a tour of the ideal European style family home. Spacious and magnificent as it may be, I’m sure you will be able to spot a few excellent ideas you can apply in your own home.
This home is located in Bavaria, in the southeast province of Germany. As you can see, it’s ideal for a calm and peaceful life in the outdoors during summers.. The architecture presents a mixture of Traditional Bavarian with more modern influences that reveals interesting results.
The use of timber on the exterior is a very striking feature. The use of natural design elements in the exteriors suits the climate and is pleasing to the eye.
As you can see, the patio is a more private atmosphere in the outdoors, but at the back of the home. The walls that frame the patio have a revealing view, but offer shade from the elements. It’s the closest thing to a beautifully designed farm villa here.
Cozy, comfortable and well lit with the right furniture height. That makes even the busiest of family homes feel relaxed. Getting the right furniture height in your home is very important. Home’s that emit a feeling of luxury, do so also because of higher ceilings that gives one more room to think.
Balancing colour in a home is very important. It’s nice to think of colours in your living room as being of 2 types, the base colour and the highlight colours. Here as you can see, the base colour is monochrome black and white which causes the green sofa and rug to accentuate the lively feel of the room. Good flooring is an added bonus. Wooden floor gives luxury homes a distinct feel.
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
The family that eats dinner together, stays together. This article is about home interiors so we tell you how to make that good habit a great one in your dining room.
Start with a nice sturdy wooden table. If your dining room is a cozy space, create more room by placing a lighter buy elegant wooden table.
Chairs are just as important too. Contemporary designs with simple and strong frames look good and work well. For smaller homes, heavy traditional wooden chairs can be heavy, why not try out something more modern?
The kitchen is the warmest place in the world because it takes love to cook for the whole family. Make the kitchen an efficient place for the cook, because he or she who enjoys to cook will enjoy it.
Cabinets are important, but unless you plan on storing a lot of cutlery over the years, try something simple but with adequate space. Less is more, right!
Your home doesn’t need a kitchen chimney, but unless you’re prepared to clean it, why not!
Often overlooked, this space in your home is also the most important. Give your children enough room to traverse the home with ease and playfulness and they will grow up fine and tall.
This doesn't mean you can’t make it an ornate space. Hang up picture frames in varying sizes in calming colours like white or pastels, it gives your home its own personality and memories.
As you can see this master bedroom looks very sober and relaxing. This is because of the lovely blue hue that is emitting from the room. Use dark colours, but in light shades, like in this room to make the master bedroom feel inviting. Also, give the essential almirah a little extra spacious attention, and the dressing table or tall wall table many drawers. Also, there’s no such thing as too much storage space under your bed.
One brightly wall in orange, blue, pink, yellow fluorescent, etc makes a child or young adult’s room a fun and positive place. Balance this out with the other colours in the room on the study table, etc. A study table and chair are very important, so choose a good wide study table and a comfortable chair.
With these five great ideas, and amazing pictures of a magnificent ground-floor home in Bavaria, go ahead and redecorate your own home, wherever you are.