​Arty and unusual bathroom sinks

There are some parts of the home that it’s very easy to overlook when trying to think about doing things creatively. This is often the case with bathroom sinks (and, indeed, with sinks in general). It’s easy to pick a sink that’s inoffensive, and in fact most people are unlikely even notice the design of a sink unless it is either outstandingly good or outstandingly bad. The standard model is white with silver taps, probably round, and definitely unexciting. But far from being the most boring feature of your bathroom, with a little thought and exploration your sink can actually be one of the most interesting; and made all the more interesting by the fact that all departures from convention in sink design are relatively unexpected. Below are a few more original sink designs that help to prove that point.