Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Ideas for compact stairs in small homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Duplex Graça, Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Loading admin actions …

Designing the interiors of a small house poses a challenge since the limited space has to be used efficiently. If the house has stairs, then the task becomes more difficult as it has to be functional in addition to looking good and saving space.

From placing the staircase in the corner to incorporating storage or a home office underneath, we’ve picked 15 designs that will help you to decide on the perfect option for your small home.

​1. In the corner

Stairwell homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Stairwell

homify
homify
homify

Stairs in the corner work well in compact homes, especially if you use a ladder-like design with glass hand rails so that natural light isn’t blocked.

2. Bright corridor

De Vere Gardens, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Viewport Studio

De Vere Gardens

Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio

Sometimes, due to lack of space, only a narrow staircase can be built. Use embedded lighting in the wall to keep the area well-lit, and paint it white to make it look more spacious than it is.

3. Creative design

Kayak staircase white Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Preetham Interior Designer

Kayak staircase white

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Innovative designs, such as the boat staircase in this small home, can be used to add a fun element to the interiors, besides providing stairs that are stunning and functional.

4. Under stair storage

The Staircase - 1 Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,built-in storage,India,Chennai,urbanshaastra,smallspaces
Urban Shaastra

The Staircase—1

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

In a small home, it’s vital to have sufficient storage so that the rooms can be kept clutter free. Convert the dead space under the stairs into storage with slide out cabinets, drawers or shelves.

5. Bookshelf with steps

SQUARE, リノクラフト株式会社 リノクラフト株式会社 Living roomStorage Wood White
リノクラフト株式会社

リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社

Combining two elements is a great space-saving idea for small homes. In this house, the area under the stairs has an open bookshelf and entertainment cabinet that is functional and modern.

6. Lovely lobby

Staircase Ansari Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Furniture,Fixture,Wood,Interior design,Stairs,Hall,Paint,Floor,Flooring,Hardwood
Ansari Architects

Staircase

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Designing the staircase along the entrance corridor gives a passageway effect to the space. Build wall niches to decorate the area and make the lobby welcoming.


7. Floating and bending

Dr varia residence, Tameer studio Tameer studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tameer studio

Dr varia residence

Tameer studio
Tameer studio
Tameer studio

Using geometry to maximise space is a practical solution for small homes. Notice how this staircase bends at right angles to use the available area efficiently? Use floating planks for steps to keep the area looking airy.

8. Sink with a mirror

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Giving a modern twist to the wooden ladder by placing planks on a central beam is another option for making the space look less cramped. Additionally, in this home, the clever placement of a sink with a large mirror that reflects the light and space adds to the airiness.

9. Lit-up ladder

Residence For Captain Nikhil Kanetkar and Ashwini Kanetkar, Navmiti Designs Navmiti Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,Wood,Shade,Flooring,Rectangle,Line,Floor,Beige,Tints and shades,Hardwood
Navmiti Designs

Residence For Captain Nikhil Kanetkar and Ashwini Kanetkar

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

Lighting can be used to add a beautiful element to the home by illuminating the steps elegantly.

10. Classic spiral

Access to the Work Studio BETWEENLINES Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel
BETWEENLINES

Access to the Work Studio

BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES

When there’s just a small corner available for the stairs, the traditional spiral staircase is the best option. Instead of sticking with the black or white, use a bright colour for a modern touch.

11. Caught in a frame

Living Room Staircase BETWEENLINES Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
BETWEENLINES

Living Room Staircase

BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES

In this design, the narrow staircase built along the wall rests on vertical handrails that stretch from the floor to ceiling, making a stunning visual impact.

12. Indoor spiral

Generator House, DCOOP ARCHITECTS DCOOP ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Wood,Composite material,Material property,Facade,Shade,Building material,Concrete,Rectangle,Ceiling
DCOOP ARCHITECTS

Generator House

DCOOP ARCHITECTS
DCOOP ARCHITECTS
DCOOP ARCHITECTS

Spiral staircases are also perfect for linking two floors inside a tiny home as it occupies the least amount of space. Using modern material such as steel instead of wrought iron introduces a contemporary look to the interiors.

13. Multifunctional stairway

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan

Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan

In a loft or studio, make the most of the limited space by building a multifunctional staircase that manages to incorporate a home office or study area with a wall-mounted desk and shelves for books and files.

14. Modern sculpture

Hallway interior design Lena Lobiv Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

Hallway interior design

Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

Sometimes, all it takes is a simple and modern design to connect two floors in a small home. A dark wood ladder-like staircase without a handrail and just a steel rod on the wall for safety can be just as elegant.

15. Fluid connection

Duplex Graça, Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui

Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui
Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui
Escritório de Arquitetura e Interiores Janete Chaoui

A staircase doesn’t necessarily have to be in the corner of a small home. Using a fluid design such as this one that floats over the living room and provides space beneath for placing a bench or coffee table gives a nice open feel to the room.

For ideas on using the space under the stairs, see this ideabook.

A beautiful home for a happy family in Ghaziabad
Which of these staircase designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks