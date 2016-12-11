7 Pooja Rooms dedicated to 7 different Gods

Sunday is dedicated to Sun God. Surya Dev is worshiped on Sundays and those who worship the Lord with dedication receive good fortune. The Good of light is known to shun away all the darkness around you. This is the reason why people prefer a sun-facing house.

Those who keeps the fast of Sunday wears red and offer red flowers to Surya Dev. As red is the colour of Lord Surya, it is known for spreading warmth all around.