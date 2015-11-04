The house of seven wonders

Designed by Bonito designs, this house is beautifully located in the friendly neighborhood of Jayanagar, Bangalore. It is a 5-bedroom villa that is intricately designed with artful combinations of modern designs, engaging products and splendid interiors. The lighting plays a vital role in the design and has been effectively done in every area. Let’s go for a walk around this property and collect some really good ideas on home decor.
The daughter’s room is beautifully curated in white and pink. If your daughter loves those flowery textures, pink displays and dreamy interiors, then this is the perfect room for her. A cosy study table is provided on one corner that is equipped with a bold pink chair and a contrasting white and pink storage shelf. Even the fan of this room is designed as per the princess theme. For the lighting, the designers have incorporated concealed false ceiling lighting along with the heart shaped side hanging lamp that perfectly blends in the room environment.
The living room is a vibrant haven made out of the CNC patterned false ceiling and enthralling furniture. The false ceiling is given a beautiful border using intricate wooden designs that bring life to the mutely coloured room. The false ceiling is also fitted with concealed lights that look beautiful when peeping through those curvaceous wooden designs. A gorgeous chandelier further encapsulates the whole place in its charm.
The corridor or passageway is like the backbone of the entire house as it provides light and ventilation in all rooms of the house. Here the passage way is also embellished with a beautiful false ceiling design that enlightens the whole space. White marble is used for flooring that imparts a sense of space along with a classy stance.
The modular kitchen is fitted with all modern appliances and designs. The cabinets are majorly built with wooden plywood and finished with a marble counter top. This spacious composition comes with an island that serves as a cosy place to enjoy a quick snack or a cup of coffee. The light toned wall hues and flooring further highlight the wooden cabinets and drawers. The designers have built some drawers with a frosted glass which add a striking feature to the area. Also, vertical shelves and pantry units help in easy placement of microwave and oven.
The most striking feature of the master bedroom is the false ceiling and the golden headboard design. The designers have employed a very smart and ingenious way of creating a headboard that reflects the concealed lighting on the walls to the ceiling. This impressive feature is very engaging and envious. Also, the false ceiling of the room is done in a unique pattern that extends from one corner of the wall all the way up to the ceiling and then ends on the other corner of the wall.