The house of seven wonders

The modular kitchen is fitted with all modern appliances and designs. The cabinets are majorly built with wooden plywood and finished with a marble counter top. This spacious composition comes with an island that serves as a cosy place to enjoy a quick snack or a cup of coffee. The light toned wall hues and flooring further highlight the wooden cabinets and drawers. The designers have built some drawers with a frosted glass which add a striking feature to the area. Also, vertical shelves and pantry units help in easy placement of microwave and oven.

