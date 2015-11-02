8 Breathtaking bedroom designs

Just as a living room should feel welcoming to guests and the kitchen should be spacious enough to excite the cook to make wholesome meals for the family, a bedroom should provide complete relaxation. Every bedroom is a private haven of the owners and has to be a place of utter tranquillity to allow them to feel rejuvenated. Subtle colors, warm designs and useful furniture will help to create an aura of serenity and peace in the bedroom. Here are some breathtakingly beautiful bedrooms that take the whole concept of tranquillity and style a notch above the mundane.
The word breathtaking is an understatement for this delightful bedroom where the beholder's mouth turns into a similar 'O' as the bed in the room. The main attraction of this room is the unusual semi-circular bed that has been delightfully built into the wall in such a manner that it curves like a huge 'C' with an antique fan perched on the roof just above the bed. The floor is designed with attractive marble tiles that complement the cream walls and bed. Snail shaped book shelf on the wall built in an eye-catching curvy design is wide enough to hold books, CD’s and other little things that owners requires in the bedroom. The bedside tables also have been designed in such a manner that they are halfway built into the wall and partially into the bed. Jaunty white hat on the black guitar give the room an air of individuality.
Silver gilded furniture is the main highlight of this elegant colonial styled bedroom created by Mozza Dizayn with lavender colored bed. From the antique handcrafted dresser to bedside tables and lamps, this room oozes wealth and sophistication. Only simplistic object in this room is the crystal chandelier above the bed that sparkles with brilliance against the dark jacquard bed linen which adds a final touch of glory to the bed.
The soft colors of white and light grey in this room complement each other when paired with drop down antique lamps that give an air of classic regalia to the room. The bed’s cushioned headrest and white bedside table with brass handles and outward curved legs are reminiscent of bygone era. Lamps on the dresser before the elegant decorative mirror designed like candle holders add to the classic touch. Overall atmosphere of this elegantly designed bedroom exudes luxury and warmth with velvet cushions on the bed wire mannequin with carelessly fitted hat.
The feeling of peace and serenity one feels on entering this delightful room cannot be uttered in so many words as even children fall silent at the majesty of the white canopied bed. Though the general color pattern is completely white, subtle touches of color are available in the dark mattress and single black cushion that forms a stark contrast against white pillows. Wooden paneling on the floor compliments elegantly paneled wooden roof.
Eye catching colours and clever designing make this room a delightful place to relax after a hard day at work. While the bed and twin headrests are completely white, the red rug below it and the red quilt give it an air of mischief. The bed layout has been attached to the wall unit in such a manner that both appear to be a single unit in contrasting colors of black and white. The clever designers have placed a large bed-sized mirror on the ceiling above the bed with red back light to compliment the red floor mat.
The golden yellow draperies around the bed and attractive furnishings make this bedroom a truly extraordinary one with its conical shaped thatched roof. Designed in country style the roof extends to the patio around the room that brings light and warmth when all the doors are opened. Furniture is designed in wood with hand carved handles and legs. The classic four poster bed has ornate carved pillars and rim with elegant carvings.
The riot of colors in this jewel themed bedroom compliments the view outside its wide windows that is filled with lush greenery. To give its owners the true luxury of living close to nature without the fear of creepy crawlies that come out of it the designers have kept the bed close to French windows which can be covered up with twin drapes of purple and white. The room is fairly simple with a large work table near the door and fireplace with chimney to keep the wooden room warm.
The décor and furniture of this room are a mix of modern and classic with color scheme of grey and white and decorative mirrors enhancing the designer walls. Circular chandelier with silver accents and industrial lights on the sides would have been enough to sufficiently light up the room but designers have also added classy drop down lamps that hang before the mirrors and brighten up the sides.
For more elegant bedroom designs browse through these bedrooms from heaven.