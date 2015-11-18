The wooden house

Designed by the highly talented Kiron Cheerla architects of Hyderabad, this house is given a unique wooden look and feel by the employment of horizontal wooden panels that run all through the exteriors. Not only from the outside, this house has a splendid inclusion of wood, even on the inside in the form of wooden walls, furniture and window frames. Let us take you around this house for a closer look.
The exteriors of this house exude a wooden stance which is entirely different from the normal stone wall or brick wall. It employs the sleek wooden patterns that impart privacy to the house, but still allow natural light to enter. Flanked by green coconut trees on both sides, it stands tall amongst its neighbours and gives a splendid street view as well. The whole house gives an ancient feel of houses with thatched wooden roofs. This concept has been used to build the exteriors and has indeed come out amazingly well.
This angle shows the mix of brick wall and wooden exteriors. This corner view showcases the use of same wooden panels as window frames as well that creates a perfect unified effect. It has been made sure that the wood used gives a raw feel and finish and not a polished, toned appeal to show the rugged and all weather character of the exteriors. Don’t be alarmed by the cheesy mask on the tree. It is, in fact, considered as a mark of good omen in India.
The balcony or the veranda of this house is perfectly sky lit and snuggly fits in the lap of nature. It allows the entry of warm sun rays and fresh air that instantly brightens up the entire interiors. This place also serves as the favourite hang out joint when you have friends and family over for a party or dinner. The other advantage of this place is, that it lets you enjoy the glorious city view from your house itself.
The sun rays falling on the brown façade gives a great contrast to the tall green palms next to this amazing residence. The windows are concealed in the sense that when closed, windows cannot be identified and mingle perfectly and seamlessly with the façade. This makes it a far better idea than using the traditional glass windows. The tall and narrow shape of the windows again is a smart implementation of a thoughtful idea to maximize natural ventilation while ensuring sensible use of space.
The corridor does an amazing job of binding the whole place together while syncing with all individual elements. The same rustic, raw and toughened up all weather wood is used to make the corridor boundary. While it ensures privacy and conceals the indoor activities to a great extent, it ensures there is minimal restriction of the air flow and light. The round wooden horizontal rod, runs across the boundary and completes the whole design rather well.
