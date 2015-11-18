The wooden house

The corridor does an amazing job of binding the whole place together while syncing with all individual elements. The same rustic, raw and toughened up all weather wood is used to make the corridor boundary. While it ensures privacy and conceals the indoor activities to a great extent, it ensures there is minimal restriction of the air flow and light. The round wooden horizontal rod, runs across the boundary and completes the whole design rather well.

Hope you got inspired by this unique way of employing wood in your home décor. For more such ideas, visit Homify. Here's another architecture in Khar, Mumbai which you shouldn't miss out : A 4 bedroom stylish apartment in Khar, Mumbai