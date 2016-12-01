Wrong decisions people make in small bathrooms

Every decorator accepts the simple fact that small spaces require small changes to change their style quotient and regain lost luster if the change is carried out with perfection. Giving new look to different sections of the house does not always involve drastic measures like demolition of walls or breaking down doors and windows. Although some solutions require expert assistance, many ideas can be implemented independently and in an inexpensive manner. To make a noticeable change in a small bathroom that does not involve rebuilding the entire region, house-owner can indulge in small noticeable changes. These could be steps like selecting new location or changing design of basic essentials like shower, toilet, sink and counter.

To recreate a better bathroom in the same limited area, planning has to be done to avoid cluttering the region with unnecessary equipment. In this ideabook we shall focus on some common errors people make while redecorating or redesigning small bathroom so our readers can avoid them.