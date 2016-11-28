A guide to clean your mattress at home

When it comes to your physical and mental well-being, there is nothing as important as getting a good night’s sleep. And what helps ensure that you get restful sleep every night? A clean mattress of course! There is nothing quite like knowing that you are sleeping cosily on a super-clean mattress and bedding. But do stains on your mattress vex you? Well, you can stop worrying as there are a number of simple DIY pointers to help you clean your mattress and get it stain-free, fresh and fragrant, like new again!
There are some general tips you can follow to maintain your mattress and ensure that it is always clean. First off, it is a good idea to vacuum both sides of your mattress once a month or so. This will help you get rid of dust and dust mites, which can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions and possibly other health issues. Another good tip is to air out your mattress under the sun at least two times a year. This will eliminate bad odours and also prevent moisture from accumulating and creating mould. Before you change your sheets, allow your mattress to breathe for a few minutes. Open a window to let fresh air and sunlight in during this time – it will do your mattress a world of good.
Over time, your mattress will have dust mites, sweat, dead skin cells, stains and a host of other unwanted organisms and particles. You need to make sure that you clean your mattress on a regular basis to get rid of and prevent these things from accumulating. There are a few preventive measures that you can take. Using mattress covers and protective pads is a great idea for protecting your mattress and maintaining a good level of hygiene.
First and foremost, keep in mind that you should use cleaning products and water sparingly so that you prevent the mattress from getting saturated. You can use diluted dish-washing detergent to remove any general stains you may have on your mattress. However, always test it on a hidden spot first before you apply the detergent on a large area. Also, if your washing machine’s bin is not big enough to wash duvets or blankets, you should consider going to the local laundromat where there are bigger machines to get them thoroughly washed and cleaned.
Did you spill a drink on your mattress? Or has it caught dampness and humidity? Stop worrying! There are a few steps that you can take to handle the problem. First of all, you should get a humidifier for your bedroom so that all humidity is cleared. The reason for this is simple yet highly important – if you have a piece of furniture that has a lot of fabric, it will catch dampness or humidity and if you do not resolve the problem quickly, fungi and mould will start to form and rot will set in. When a room has fungi, it can lead to a wide variety of health issues. Fungi is airborne, meaning that it will float in the air and can enter your lungs when you breathe.
Another good tip to get rid of dampness from your mattress is to air it out to dry for a couple of days in an area where there is no water source or humidity. Also, make sure that you do not cover the mattress with anything because you need to allow air to move freely through it to eliminate humidity and the dampness.
When it comes to blood and urine stains, there are a couple of simple home remedies that you can use to get rid of them. Firstly, applying a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on the affected area will help in disinfecting it. Once you apply the peroxide, you need to blot the stained area with a clean cloth. If this does not work, apply a small amount of laundry detergent directly on the stained spot, which will break up the proteins in bodily fluids. Once you have applied the detergent on the stain, brush the spot vigorously. If it is a blood stain, you will get the best results with cold water as hot water will set the stain permanently instead of eliminating it. If you have a particularly stubborn stain on your hands, applying baking soda, after the detergent may help. Leave it on for a while to let it set, maybe even overnight, to improve the chances of removing the stain. After this, vacuum the baking soda off the fabric.
Cleaning your bedspreads and sheets can be as easy as cleaning your clothes. However, like your clothes, you need to keep the washing instructions given in the tags to make sure that you wash them properly without causing damage, like shrinking or staining. To maintain your mattress, you should change and wash your bed linens, like sheets and pillow cases, once every week. Give your blanket or duvet a wash once a month.
If there are stains or spots on your bedding, it is a good idea to pre-treat them with stain removing products before you wash them. Just apply some stain remover on the stained area and let it stay for 5 to 10 minutes before washing. If anyone in your household has sensitive skin or allergies, consider using a mild laundry detergent that is designed for such problems.
Do you use hot water for stains? You are wrong if you think that hot water will help get rid of stains and spots. In fact, it will set the stains that you do not treat before washing. For washing blankets, duvets and quilts, you will need a large washing machine that provides space for movement and thorough washing.
You might dread cleaning stains from your mattress, but there are a few great ideas that you can use to clean different types of stains. Before you start the cleaning process, read the washing instructions and symbols provided on the mattress’ tag. Using cold water is best, but remember that you should not use too much. You need to make sure that your mattress can dry completely after being washed.
For simple stains or those that come from unidentified sources, it is a good idea to use diluted dishwashing detergent or a cleaning agent with a citrus cleanser. All you need to do is spray the cleanser on the stained spot and let it sit for a couple of minutes. During that time, you may need to blot the stain repeatedly so you remove any excess liquid without soaking the mattress completely. All these easy and simple tips will ensure that you have a clean mattress that you can rest on without any worries.