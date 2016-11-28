A guide to clean your mattress at home

Did you spill a drink on your mattress? Or has it caught dampness and humidity? Stop worrying! There are a few steps that you can take to handle the problem. First of all, you should get a humidifier for your bedroom so that all humidity is cleared. The reason for this is simple yet highly important – if you have a piece of furniture that has a lot of fabric, it will catch dampness or humidity and if you do not resolve the problem quickly, fungi and mould will start to form and rot will set in. When a room has fungi, it can lead to a wide variety of health issues. Fungi is airborne, meaning that it will float in the air and can enter your lungs when you breathe.

Another good tip to get rid of dampness from your mattress is to air it out to dry for a couple of days in an area where there is no water source or humidity. Also, make sure that you do not cover the mattress with anything because you need to allow air to move freely through it to eliminate humidity and the dampness.

Checkout 6 tips to choose the perfect mattress for your home here.