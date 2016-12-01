6 Small house plans to inspire you

When you are carrying out a housing project, it is interesting to discover the deep laid characteristics. To generate spaces and meet functional expectations of a house, it is necessary to study these plans.
In this idea book, we present to you 7 amazing projects, their plans and photos. We hope these ideas are going to serve as an inspiration for your next home plan.
It’s a two storey house with a small space, but all the house needs are met elegantly. There is enough room for a kitchen, dining area, garage, stairs, bedroom, and bathroom. It is typically a solution that meets the need of a house which has scarcity of space.
The façade in the ground floor shows the garage and front door, while the one on the first floor is the master bedroom. The house is very simple with a narrow front and efficient functions throughout.
It’s a small yet well-managed house with a cosy bedroom, a huge dining and living room and a great door.
The living and dining room of the house is common with no parting walls. Both the areas are divided by the furniture only.
There are two bedrooms with a full bath in common and the entry here has set aside the study and office. The kitchen and living area has an open and airy layout. Very neutral colours have been introduced in this project and it automatically increases the luminosity of the space.
It’s a beautiful outline for any drawing and dining. Open the windows in this room and communicate with the garden surrounding the house. The statement piece of this room has been the glittering chandelier hanging just above the dining area.
Here you have a super simple two-storey house with quite a small space. But the interesting part is, there is room for three cars, living room, a half bath, kitchen, and staircase up to the second plant. On the second floor, there is a bedroom with bathroom and even a living room and terrace.
The façade of this two-storey house shows the main entrance and garage door, which is roofed by the doors of the second floor.
This is a very simple house with a bath for two bedrooms. The dining room and kitchen makes a single integrated space, whereas the house here has a prefabricated construction system. The lightness in the design and structure can be witnessed in this home and it is no less than any modern charm.
The lightness of the house can be sensed just from the façade and you can even witness a very simply build a wooden terrace. Built on a platform that rises above the ground, this prefabricated house has two entrances; one is opening into a small garden while the other on the deck.
It’s a simple Indian layout with great functionality. While the house is located on an elevated platform, the designers have given a proper placement of kitchen, washroom, bedrooms, and outer space.
The facade of the house displays a front door, window, and backdoor entrance. It’s a simple brick house which has enough light to illuminate the surroundings.
Take a cue from these homes while we bring in several other home decoration ideas.