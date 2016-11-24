15 pictures of small bathrooms you have to see before renovating yours

The bathroom remains one vital part when it is about remodeling a house. If you are going to start from scratch, then it is easier to add your personality to it, else, the only choice is remodeling. Here, we are going to show you 15 bathroom ideas for a limited space.
In a small bathroom, several easy tricks can be put into practice, like incorporating beautiful accessories, colours, and lighting. We are going to take a note on these tips so that you can be proud of your mini bathroom.
Marbles should be your first pick as the ruling material of a small bathroom. Not only they last for a lifetime, but it is even easy to clean them. In addition, this subtle material is known for providing clarity to the wash area.
If you like it a bit vibrant all around, then try choosing a unique angle for it. Do not be afraid of adding vibrant colours as if done with the right measurement, it can give a distinctive style to your bathroom.
Ceramics are cheaper than other materials and it comes with a lot of variety too. Tough, hygienic, and durable, these designs can resemble various textures.
A small bathroom with bright lights is spectacular. Just one statement light and you will not need any window in your house.
Add textures to your bathroom with stone walls and do not forget to add a large mirror. This is going to provide visual depth to the space.
If you are remodeling on a limited budget some innovative furniture’s will be an economical option. The dressing furniture in this washroom is an inspiration.
Do not forget that plants always have a place in the bathroom and no matter how small they are. Find a corner and add it down.
The design here shows that even small bathrooms can have a lot of colours, textures, and style. There is a proper contrast of tiles and wall bricks here.
Just the lamps are not enough for a small bathroom. For a cozy and bright space, you will have to go for several wall and ceiling lights too.
If you want your washroom to retain the comfy style, be sure to include wood as a base of the sink.
Nothing is better than a bathroom with organic materials all across. Wooden boards, stones, and plants, these are economical as well as ecological.
Apply the rule of less is more when you have a small bathroom. The fewer elements you add, the more space will be left for use.
Natural lights in the bathroom are always flattering and this frosted glass is one perfect example. The light passes from the middle of the two dark shaded walls and the contrast is incredible.
Go for white bricks to give a simple and on budget practicality to your bathroom. While remodeling, you just have to add a sheet of bricks and some good furniture. This is quick as well as economic.
Small windows not only bring natural lights in the bath area, but also offer better ventilation. And, because light and ventilation are both important for a washroom, here you have the right example. Along with natural lights, this bath has enough artificial lights too.
Try these expert ideas while we bring to you more home décor inspiration.