15 pictures of small bathrooms you have to see before renovating yours

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Arquitectura, Estudio BAM Estudio BAM Minimalist bathroom
The bathroom remains one vital part when it is about remodeling a house. If you are going to start from scratch, then it is easier to add your personality to it, else, the only choice is remodeling. Here, we are going to show you 15 bathroom ideas for a limited space.

In a small bathroom, several easy tricks can be put into practice, like incorporating beautiful accessories, colours, and lighting. We are going to take a note on these tips so that you can be proud of your mini bathroom.

1. ​Marble is the ideal choice

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Marbles should be your first pick as the ruling material of a small bathroom. Not only they last for a lifetime, but it is even easy to clean them. In addition, this subtle material is known for providing clarity to the wash area.

2. ​Play with vibrant colours

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you like it a bit vibrant all around, then try choosing a unique angle for it. Do not be afraid of adding vibrant colours as if done with the right measurement, it can give a distinctive style to your bathroom.

3. ​Cute Tiles

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Ceramics are cheaper than other materials and it comes with a lot of variety too. Tough, hygienic, and durable, these designs can resemble various textures.

​4. Bright Lights

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

A small bathroom with bright lights is spectacular. Just one statement light and you will not need any window in your house.

​5. Afraid of textures

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Add textures to your bathroom with stone walls and do not forget to add a large mirror. This is going to provide visual depth to the space.

6. ​Innovative furniture

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

If you are remodeling on a limited budget some innovative furniture’s will be an economical option. The dressing furniture in this washroom is an inspiration.


7. Bring the planters in

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos

 Do not forget that plants always have a place in the bathroom and no matter how small they are. Find a corner and add it down.

8. ​Colour, texture, and style

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

The design here shows that even small bathrooms can have a lot of colours, textures, and style. There is a proper contrast of tiles and wall bricks here.

9. ​Lighting from different sources

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

Just the lamps are not enough for a small bathroom. For a cozy and bright space, you will have to go for several wall and ceiling lights too.

10. ​Wooden furniture for the sink

Arquitectura, Estudio BAM Estudio BAM Minimalist bathroom
Estudio BAM

Estudio BAM
Estudio BAM
Estudio BAM

If you want your washroom to retain the comfy style, be sure to include wood as a base of the sink.

11. ​Organic material

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing is better than a bathroom with organic materials all across. Wooden boards, stones, and plants, these are economical as well as ecological.

12. ​Minimalist design

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Apply the rule of less is more when you have a small bathroom. The fewer elements you add, the more space will be left for use.

13. ​Frosted Glass

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Natural lights in the bathroom are always flattering and this frosted glass is one perfect example. The light passes from the middle of the two dark shaded walls and the contrast is incredible.

​14. White Brick

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern bathroom
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

Go for white bricks to give a simple and on budget practicality to your bathroom. While remodeling, you just have to add a sheet of bricks and some good furniture. This is quick as well as economic.

15. Shower Ceiling Lights

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

 Small windows not only bring natural lights in the bath area, but also offer better ventilation. And, because light and ventilation are both important for a washroom, here you have the right example. Along with natural lights, this bath has enough artificial lights too.

Try these expert ideas while we bring to you more home décor inspiration.

A beautiful home in Bandra, Mumbai close to nature
Which one of these bathrooms inspired you the most?


