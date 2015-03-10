An icon: the Chesterfield

The Chesterfield sofa: what’s not to love? The extensive tufting, the luxurious antique ‘rubbed’ leather, the turned mahogany feet, not to mention a decent helping of history and opulence. The Chesterfield is a classic, it’s an icon, and an envy-worthy piece of home furniture. The history of the Chesterfield is, however, a mystery. Some say it is named after arbiter of 18th century trend and style, the Earl of Chesterfield. However, Paul Fleming from Fleming Howland, the furniture makers who have copyright over the name Chesterfield, is still unsure of its origin, and despite extensive investigation is no closer to discovering the concrete truth about the couch’s elusive past. Needless to say the style of the Chesterfield has become synonymous with luxury, and evokes a sense of mystery as well as classic refinement.

But where to start when buying one? Colours, fabrics, and authenticity are all fundamentals that need to be considered before purchasing—take a gander over the following helpful hints below, and choose a high-quality Chesterfield that will become a cherished heirloom for decades to come.